Jam Session: Royals, recipes and a fruity revival

There’s something undeniably comforting about a spoonful of jam — especially when it’s made with love, ripe fruit and a story behind it. From royal kitchens to indie food labs, seasonal fruit spreads are stirring up a delicious comeback. No longer confined to store-bought jars, today’s jams are personal, artisanal and bursting with nostalgia. No longer confined to store-bought jars, today’s jams are personal, artisanal and bursting with nostalgia

Even the royals are in on it. Meghan Markle’s raspberry spread — yes, that Duchess of Sussex — sparked quite the buzz recently, though it didn’t quite replicate the strawberry jam success of last year. Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, is busy crafting her own plum jam recipe. If the palace pantry’s doing DIY, we’re definitely in a jam renaissance.

Back home, chefs are putting a bold, desi twist on the trend. Chef Natasha Gandhi swears by seasonal stars like mulberries. “There’s a spicy mulberry-lemon jam I make that’s incredible with baked brie or just warm toast. It’s bold, tart, and has a beautiful depth,” she shares. But nothing beats her dadi’s raw mango murabba — a Punjabi-style preserve she grew up loving: “She’d make it every summer. We’d eat it with parathas, pooris or straight from the jar.”

Jam today is more than just a breakfast thing — it’s versatile, mood-lifting and creative. Chef and author Sadaf Hussain looks forward to fruiting seasons with kumquats and plums. “Kumquats are tiny but pack a punch. I prefer turning them into sherbet or jam, so the entire fruit is used,” he says. And don’t expect him to stick to toast. “Jams can be savoury too — pair them with rice like chutney, or use them in cocktails for a plum-kick.”

Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji brings in an old-school favourite: bael, or wood apple. “It’s hard-shelled with a fibrous, fragrant pulp. The natural pectin makes it ideal for jam without added gelling agents,” she explains. A spread made from bael works well not just on toast, but on pastries, cookies, and even as a topping for ice cream. Her fondest memory? Homemade phalsa berry jam from her childhood summers.

The love for fruit-forward spreads isn’t limited to chefs. Artisanal jam-makers are seeing a loyal, conscious following. “In the last five years, we’ve seen a huge shift. People are leaning towards handmade, small-batch preserves made from seasonal fruits. It’s about cleaner labels, richer flavour, and a personal touch,” says Apeksha Jain, founder of The Gourmet Jar.

So what makes a perfect jar of jam? Chef Meghna Kamdar breaks it down: “The fruit must be at its ripest for full flavour. The process should be gentle to retain structure and fibre, and overcooking can kill the brightness. Texture matters. Crush or purée too hard and you lose that.”

With summer’s bounty rolling in—mangoes, melons, jackfruit, litchis — it’s time to get experimental. Smoothies and shakes aside, a good fruit jam is Nature bottled, memories preserved and a slice of sunshine for your toast.

(Story by Rajlekha Roy Burman)