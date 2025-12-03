La Liste Talent of the Year goes to Semma NYC’s Chef Vijay Kumar

Ears up for major news from the global gastronomy circuit: Chef Vijay Kumar, the kitchen wizard behind Semma in New York, was awarded La Liste Talent of the Year. La Liste is a prestigious global restaurant ranking system based in France that recognises chefs and restaurants across the world, making this win for Chef Vijay, especially special as he is now among the few indians who have won this title.

He began life in a small village in Tamil Nadu called Natham, learning how to cook beside his mother and grandmother. Chef Vijay Kumar’s cuisine doesn’t pander to Western expectations. At Semma, dishes like nathai pirattal (snail curry), foxtail-millet khichdi, and fiery Chettinad curries are served as they would be back in his hometown.

Semma opened in 2021 to bring the rustic flavours of South India to New York.In a city where Indian food has often meant dosa, biryani, or butter-chicken, Semma redefined expectations. It became the only Indian restaurant in the United States to earn a Michelin star (first awarded in 2022, and retained in 2023 and 2024).