Meloni ki Melody just became India’s hottest dessert ingredient; take a look at what chefs are making with it

The “Melodi” trend has officially moved from international diplomacy to India’s dessert menus. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a packet of Melody toffees to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni during his Italy visit, the internet quickly turned the nostalgic ₹1 candy into a viral food trend. From gelatos to tiramisu and even chai, chefs and food creators across India are now giving the classic caramel-chocolate toffee a luxury makeover.

Modi Ji’s Melody Gelato

PM Modi with PM Giorgia Meloni

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Firenze Gelateria & Caffè was one of the first brands to jump on the trend with its Modi Ji’s Melody Gelato. Created by chef Parth Gupta, the dessert combines slow-churned caramel gelato with rich chocolate fudge sauce and chunks of actual Melody candies to recreate the toffee’s signature caramel-and-chocolate flavour. The result blends Italian-style gelato with classic Indian nostalgia. “As a child, I absolutely loved Melody, especially that nostalgic combination of caramel and chocolate. Seeing an iconic Indian candy being appreciated in Italy sparked the idea of creating an Indian-meets-Italian flavour inspired by that moment, ” says owner and founder, Chef Parth Gupta.

The “non-tiramisù” Melody tiramisù

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{{^usCountry}} Pastry chef Pooja Dhingra introduced her own playful version with a ‘non-tiramisu’ Melody tiramisu. Instead of traditional ladyfingers, the dessert uses crunchy tea rusks layered with mascarpone cream and topped with crushed Melody toffees, giving the Italian classic a distinctly desi twist. “I see a giant bowl of Melody every week at my physio’s office, but somehow it completely took over my Instagram feed two days ago after it was gifted to the Italian Prime Minister. Inspired by that, we decided to make a non-tiramisu tiramisu. To keep it quick and eggless, we swapped the classic ladyfingers for rusks and topped it off with chopped Melody bars,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pastry chef Pooja Dhingra introduced her own playful version with a ‘non-tiramisu’ Melody tiramisu. Instead of traditional ladyfingers, the dessert uses crunchy tea rusks layered with mascarpone cream and topped with crushed Melody toffees, giving the Italian classic a distinctly desi twist. “I see a giant bowl of Melody every week at my physio’s office, but somehow it completely took over my Instagram feed two days ago after it was gifted to the Italian Prime Minister. Inspired by that, we decided to make a non-tiramisu tiramisu. To keep it quick and eggless, we swapped the classic ladyfingers for rusks and topped it off with chopped Melody bars,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Liquid nostalgia {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Liquid nostalgia {{/usCountry}}

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The trend has also taken over Food-stagram through a wave of innovative, Melody-infused beverages that range from chilled coffee to street-style tea. Creator @cookwithsabarizvi went viral with a layered Tiramisu-inspired drink that blends coffee, cream, and condensed milk over a bed of crushed ice and toffee bits. Meanwhile, the boldest innovation comes in the form of the Chocolaty Chai Fusion, another creator (@hrecipies18) melt the candy directly into dark, spicy Indian tea. This fusion results in a sweet and spicy profile that feels like a daring evolution of the classic kadak chai.

Why is Melody so chocolatey?

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While it is currently a global meme, Melody has been a cornerstone of the Indian confectionery market since its launch by Parle Products in 1983. For over 40 years, the brand has relied on its unique dual-layer construction—a hard caramel exterior hiding a soft chocolate core—and its iconic tagline: “Melody itni chocolatey kyun hai? Melody khao, khud jaan jao.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aadrika Sominder ...Read More Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips. Read Less

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