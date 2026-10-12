Navratri 2026 | Fasting delicacies in Lucknow: Chefs curate tacos, regional thalis, hi-tea platter, samosa and fusion food

The Navratri festivities have started on a fasting note, with a large section sticking to the specific diet that goes with the rituals. With a restricted diet, the options remain limited to the permissible items, but creative chefs in Lucknow are dishing out irresistible delicacies, providing options to feast during the fasting period.

(Clockwise from top left) Himachali Thal, Singhare ke Samose, snacking platter, fusion food and Lauki ka Halwa and Paneer Stuffed Jalapeno

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From thalis from different states to Crispy Paneer Tacos and Chips & Dips, from a phalhari hi-tea menu to Stuffed Jalapeno and a Chinese platter, the fasting platter has become bigger and tastier.

We take a look at the choices available for foodies in the state capital and take a lowdown from chefs on their innovations, in addition to the regular Navratri thalis, sweets, drinks and snacking options available at most restaurants and mithaiwallahs.

Exotic and regional

Chef Himani Sharma has curated a modern Navratri menu, keeping the essence intact but presenting it in an interesting format at Sassy Canteen.

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{{^usCountry}} “Thalis are prepared everywhere, and at home we prepare lots of dishes, so people need different items with permissible ingredients. So, we have prepared an elaborate menu which has Chips & Dips, which has sabudana tikki with banana and potato chips and is served with avocado dip. Then we have Crispy Paneer Tacos, Ram Banana Arancini, Dahi Gujiya, and since I am a Punjabi, Paneer Makhani and Lauki Halwa besides beverages,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Thalis are prepared everywhere, and at home we prepare lots of dishes, so people need different items with permissible ingredients. So, we have prepared an elaborate menu which has Chips & Dips, which has sabudana tikki with banana and potato chips and is served with avocado dip. Then we have Crispy Paneer Tacos, Ram Banana Arancini, Dahi Gujiya, and since I am a Punjabi, Paneer Makhani and Lauki Halwa besides beverages,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

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Matrika Gupta from Ram Asrey Sweets says that besides the regular thals, sweets and snacking options they have added Sabudana Katori Chaat and Falahari Papdi Chaat to their menu. “We can create as many items we want but people want to stick to traditional food,” she says.

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The chaat and snacking platter at Ram Asrey Sweets

Thalis from states

For the nine days, Chef Somnath Singh Rakesh and his team have curated nine different thalis, each representing the culinary heritage of a different state at Taj Palace Lucknow.

Navratri thals from different states are available at Taj Palace Lucknow

“We have thalis from Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Rajasthan, Kolkata, Kerala-Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Vindhyanchal-Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Items like Arbi Coconut Curry, Himachali Aloo Chuk, Kacha Kolar Tarkari, Rajgira Appam, Amritsari Kaddu Ki Sabzi and Apple Cinnamon Kheer are very unique offerings. The menu gives our patrons the opportunity to discover the distinctive ingredients, regional specialities and traditional preparations that define the selected state,” says the chef.

Giving it a twist

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Chef Nittin’s innovations are known to foodies in the state capital, and he confesses that it adds to the “pressure and responsibility” to deliver every time.

“We already have regular fasting meals, snacking options and fusion food, including chilli paneer, kung pao paneer, honey chilli potatoes, tikkas and kebabs, but patrons want more!" says Nittin and adds, "So, we have added Paneer Bhare Jalapeno Tikka this time. In addition, there is Arbi and Aloo Ka Tuk, which is a Sindhi preparation where we boil, fry, smash and shallow-fry and serve with chutneys.

Hi-tea menu

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Besides the premium thali, Chef Avinash Kumar has prepared a Navratri Hi-Tea menu, which is a novelty offering at Hotel Ramada.

Cutlets, Arbi Seek Kebabs and Singhare Ke Aate Ke Samosa are available at Ramada Hotel

“The spread opens with the savoury and kabab-tandoor counter, which includes Singhare ke Aate ka Samosa, Sabudana Vada Bites, Arbi ki Seek, Lakhnavi Kathal Galouti, Malai Tikka and Shakarkandi Skewers. Then we have a full-fledged chaat counter, sweet corner and beverage spread. We have limited ingredients, but our effort is to present them with the finesse and flavour that Lucknow's culinary tradition is known for,” says Avinash.

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