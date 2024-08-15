Navroz 2024: Celebrate Parsi New Year today by trying out these special Parsi recipes

Lagan Nu Custard Try these Parsi recipes for Navroz(Photo: HTBS)

Ingredients

Milk (1l)

Sugar (250g)

Vanilla essence (5ml)

Egg (11)

Chironji (50g)

Mint leaves (for garnish)

For caramel

Castor sugar (100g)

Water (25ml)

Lemon juice (1ml)

Method

Cook sugar, water, and lemon sugar to make amber colour caramel. Pour this caramel into a ramekin bowl and let it cool down.

Boil milk with sugar and keep it aside. Now, mix eggs and vanilla essence. Combine the mixture, sieve it and add chironji.

Pour the strained mixture into ramekin bowls and bake at 150°C for 20 to 25 minutes on double boiler till well cooked. Cool and serve with chironji and mint leaves.

By chef executive Rajiv Das, Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport, Andheri (E)

Parsi Kid Gosht

Ingredients

Mutton (500g)

Bay leaf (1)

Green chilli (1)

Ginger garlic paste (1tbsp)

Salt

Water (1 cup)

Cashews (1 cup)

Cinnamon stick (1)

Cardamom pods and cloves (3)

Pepper corns (5)

Green chilli (1)

Nutmeg, Milk (½ cup)

Ghee (2tbsp)

Garam masala (1tsp)

Onion (1)

Dried red chillies (3)

Coconut milk (¼cup)

Boiled potatoes (2; in wedges)

Salt



Method

Marinate the lamb in ginger garlic paste, salt, green chilli and bay leaf. Cook the marinated lamb tender.

Next, make the paste by adding all the ingredients in a mixer. In a pot, add ghee, garam masala and chopped onions. Cook for five minutes and add the ground paste. Add water and cook the paste for five minutes.

Add dried red chillies. Add the cooked mutton pieces along with the stock and cook till it comes to a boil. Once thickened, add in chunks of boiled potatoes. Add coconut milk for thickness to the gravy. Serve with roti or rice.

By chef Arjun Mitbawkar, ITC Maratha, Andheri (E), Mumbai

Salli Boti

Ingredients

Mutton boti (150g)

Onion (100g)

Tomato (60g)

Tomato puree (60g)

Ginger garlic paste (10g)

Red chilli paste (10g)

Garlic (10g, chopped)

Green cardamom (2)

Black cardamom (2)

Whole cinnamon (1)

Bay leaf (1)

Whole cumin (5g)

Degi chilli (10g)

Garam masala (50g)

Coriander powder (50g)

Cumin powder (50g)

Coriander (50g, chopped)

Ghee (10g)

Oil (30g)

Salt (5g)

Jaggery (100g)

Kolha no sarko (as per taste)



Method

Marinate the mutton boti overnight with ginger garlic paste, red chilli paste, red chilli powder and some kolha vinegar. Heat ghee, add whole cumin and cook the chopped onions till they turn golden brown. Add the marinated mutton and sear well.

Now, add the ginger garlic paste, red chilli paste and powdered spices.To it, add mutton stock and cook well. Cook tomatoes and puree on the side and add to the mutton. Put some sugar and vinegar. Add garam masala and salt, mix well and allow it to cook on a slow flame.

Add chopped coriander and give it a final stir. Garnish with coriander leaves and top it with lots of salli (potato strips). Serve with berry pulao and saria papad on the side for a complete experience.

By chef Shehrezad Kapadia, Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai, Worli, Mumbai

Patrani Podi Jhinga

Ingredients

Prawns

Lemon juice

Salt

Banana leaves

Ghee (2tbsp)



For podi masala

Coconut (3tbsp, grated)

Coriander (½tbsp, chopped)

Mint (½tbsp, chopped)

Curry leaves (1tbsp)

Sesame seeds (1tbsp)

Green chilli (1tbsp)

Cumin seeds (½tbsp)

Asafoetida

Tamarind pulp (½tbsp)

Sugar (½tbsp)

Lemon wedges

Sliced red chillies

Toasted coconut flakes (for garnish)



Method

Marinate the prawns in lemon juice and salt. Set aside for 20 minutes. Heat the banana leaves for wrapping. In a mixing bowl, combine mint, grated coconut, chopped coriander, curry leaves, sesame seeds, chopped green chilli, cumin seeds, asafoetida, tamarind pulp and sugar.

Take a banana leaf and spread podi masala on it. Place the marinated prawns and coat with podi masala. Drizzle ghee over the prawns and fold the banana leaf. Place in a steamer and cook for six minutes. Unwrap the banana leaves, garnish with lemon wedges and red chillies.

By chef Parimal Sawant, Meluha - The Fern, Powai, Mumbai

Patra Ni Macchi

Ingredients

Fish fillets bhetki (500g)

Mango leaves



For the green chutney

Coriander leaves (1 cup)

Mint leaves (½cup)

Green chillies (3-4)

Coconut (½cup, grated)

Ginger garlic paste (1tbsp)

Cumin seeds (1tbsp)

Coriander seeds (1tbsp)

Lemon juice (1tbsp)

Sugar (1tsp)

Salt (to taste)



Method

In a blender, combine the chutney ingredients and blend. Clean and pat dry the fish fillets. Apply the green chutney over the fish fillets. Allow it to marinate for 30 minutes. Place each marinated fish fillet on a piece of mango leaf.

Fold and form a parcel, secure with toothpicks. Steam the fish parcels for 20 minutes. Preheat the oven. Place the fish parcels in the oven and cook for about 20 minutes. Unwrap the fish parcels and serve hot with rice.

By chef Nandan More, The Dukes Retreat, Khandala

Chicken Berry Pulao

Ingredients

Chicken (300g)

Basmati rice (80g)

Bay leaves (2)

Black cardamom (2)

Cloves (3)

Star anise (½)

Coriander and cumin powder (30g)

Turmeric powder (5g)

Salt

Garam masala powder (10g)

Ginger garlic paste (15g)

Rose water (5ml)

Kewra (5ml)

Saffron

Yoghurt (50g)

Onion (1)

Mint

Ghee (80g)

Zereshk berries (60g)

Cashew (50g, fried)

Brown onion (for garnish)



Method

Soak the rice for 30 minutes. Add water in a vessel and boil. Add salt, kewra, rose water and ghee. Boil rice till 90%, strain and set aside. Thinly slice the onions. Soak saffron in luke warm water. Add half the ginger garlic paste, garam masala, salt, coriander powder, turmeric powder and yoghurt for chicken marinade.

Heat ghee in a pan over medium flame, add cardamom, bay leaves and cloves, followed by sliced onions. When the onions turn golden brown, add ginger-garlic paste and cook for 10 minutes. Add coriander-cumin powder and black salt. In a small bowl, add the rest of the yoghurt and salt and whisk them together. Add it to the kadhai and stir. Once everything is mixed well, add marinated chicken and cook by adding rose and kewra water.

Layer the cooked chicken and cooked rice in vessel, top with half of dried berries, half of brown onion and saffron water, cover with lid. Cook it for 15 minutes on dum. When it’s done, transfer to a serving dish, garnish with brown onion, fried cashew nuts and berries.

By chef Sachin Talwar, Radisson Blu Pune Hinjawadi, Pune

Salli Murghi

Ingredients

Chicken (500g)

Ginger garlic paste (150g)

Onion (100g)

Tomato (50g, pureed)

Chilli powder (50g)

Haldi (10g)

Sugar (5g)

White vinegar (10ml)

Potato (100g)

Salt

Oil



Method

Apply haldi and salt to the chicken pieces and marinate for 15 minutes. Heat oil in a pan. Add onions, ginger garlic paste and sauté till onions turn golden brown. Add tomato puree, chilli powder and haldi. Cook the mix until the oil separates. Add marinated chicken to the pan and some water. Cover and cook until the chicken is fully cooked. Add salt, sugar and vinegar. Simmer for two minutes. Julienne the potatoes into thin strips and wash.

Heat oil in a kadhai. Once it’s hot, deep fry the potato juliennes until they are crisp and golden. Drain the potatoes on tissue paper. Sprinkle some salt over them. Serve the curry, garnished with the crispy salli and have with rice or rotis.

By chef Somnath Deb, Four Points By Sheraton, Navi Mumbai, Vashi

Gosht Dhanshak

Ingredients

Mutton (500g)

Tomato (2)

Masoor and toor dal (30g, each)

Onion (2)

Ginger (20g)

Garlic (20g)

Fenugreek (5g)

Mint leaves (4g)

Salt, Ghee (50ml)

Pepper corn (10)

Green chilli (2)

Haldi (½tsp)

Red chilli powder (1tsp)

Tamarind paste (2tbsp)

Brinjal (200g)

Coriander leaves (2tbsp)

Water (5 cup)



Method

Soak the dals in water for 30 minutes. Cut mutton into pieces and heat ghee in pan. Add sliced onion and saute till golden brown. Add chopped ginger and garlic and saute. Add mutton to the pan and cook for 10 minutes. Add black pepper corn, green chilli, haldi and red chilli powder. Drain the excess water off the dal and mix all the ingredients well. Add the cubed pumpkin, potatoes and brinjals along with salt and three cups of water in the pan and bring them to a boil. Close the lid and cook for 10 minutes.

Add chopped tomatoes in the pan and close the lid. Let the mutton cook on medium flame for 45 minutes. Turn off the flame and remove the mutton pieces in a large bowl. Add garam masala powder to cooked veggies along with tamarind pulp. Stir and mash the veggies. Transfer the mashed veggies to a large bowl and add the mutton pieces in it. Garnish with coriander and serve hot with rotis or rice.

By chef Rajendra Singh, Sayaji Pune

Chicken Salli

Ingredients

Oil

Cumin

Cardamom

Ginger garlic paste

Marinated chicken

Tomato gravy

Apricot

Crispy potato julienne

Coriander



For marination

Turmeric

Ground cumin

Ground coriander

Paprika

Ground fennel

Salt

Method

Marinate chicken in a mixture of spices, salt and vinegar. Set this aside while the curry base is made. Leave the marinade on for several hours. While the chicken is in the marinade, the curry base comes together.

Cook whole spices, onion, garlic and ginger in ghee or oil. A can of pureed tomatoes is added along with apricots, sugar and chilli. Leave it whole but stab it with a knife to release some of its flavor and so that the heat but doesn't make the curry too spicy.

Once it is simmered, the chicken and marinade are added and everything is cooked together for 20-25 minutes. Top the final curry with deep-fried potato sticks and garnished with fresh coriander.

By sous chef Janmesh Bhatnagar, Courtyard by Marriott Pune Chakan