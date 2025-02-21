Start your weekend right with some soft and crispy Palappams!

Love an earthy South Indian breakfast but feel like trying out something new? Trust us, you won't be able to stop making this palappam recipe once you perfect it. Now by no means is achieving the perfect palappam, a quick feat. A slightly more technical recipe, getting the timing, consistency and swirl right may require some practice. But once you bite into the crispy edges of a well-made palappam, there will be no going back. So let's get cooking! Start your weekend right with some crispy Palappams(Photo: Yummy O Yummy)

Palappam

Ingredients: Yeast proofing — warm water - 2tbsps, sugar - 1/2tsp, dry active yeast - 1/2tsp; raw uncooked whole grain rice - 1 cup, coconut water (or just water) - 1 cup, grated coconut - 1/2 cup, cooked rice - 1/2 cup, coconut milk - 1 cup, sugar - 2tbsps, salt - 1tsp

Method: Soak the rice in coconut water for 6 to 8 hours or overnight. Activate the yeast by combining about 2 tablespoons of lukewarm water with the sugar, stirring until dissolved. Once dissolved, add the dry active yeast and allow it to proof for around 10 minutes. It should become bubbly and frothy when ready. While the yeast is proofing, drain the soaked rice and save the soaking water. Set it aside and place the soaked rice in a blender along with the proofed yeast, grated coconut, cooked rice, coconut milk, and sugar. Blend until the batter is smooth. If the batter feels too thick, add a bit more of the reserved soaking water. If it's too runny, mix in a little rice flour. Transfer the prepared appam batter into a large bowl and let it sit for 10-12 hours. The batter should rise and form small bubbles on the surface, indicating fermentation. Stir in the remaining salt. If you want your palappams to be on the sweeter side, adjust the sugar. Also adding about 1/4 cup of water to adjust the consistency will help you achieve a crispier edge when the batter hits the pan.

While an appam chatti is ideal, the palappams can also be cooked in a frying pan. Bringing the heat up to medium, drop about 1/3rd ladle of the batter on the pan and immediately lift it up and swirl to achieve the upturned crispy edges. Now put it back on heat and cover. Don't lift the top till about a minute. Use a spatula to lift out the palappam and repeat till you've exhausted your batter.

(recipe from The Familiar Kitchen)

While there are a plethora of options you can enjoy your labour of love with, we are currently feeling particularly drawn to a side of masala fried eggs and pork roast, as suggested by food influencer Lejna Janardhanan.

Will you be whipping up some palappams in your kitchen tomorrow morning?