Pani Puri, Thai Tea Peanut & Pistachio Baklava: 7 quirky flavours to try on Ice Cream Day

Across the globe, the third Sunday of July is celebrated as Ice Cream Day, and year after year, vanilla reigns as the world's favourite flavour. While it's undeniably classic and reliable, sometimes you crave something a bit more adventurous. If you're an ice cream aficionado looking to expand your palate, we've got you covered! Here are 7 quirky and delightful ice cream flavours that you simply must try:

Pani Puri, Imli and Spiced Guava

Pani Puri ice cream has stirred quite a debate among both ice cream enthusiasts and pani puri fans. While it authentically captures the tangy essence of the beloved street food, the golgappa-flavoured ice cream might be a bit daring for some. If you’re not quite ready for that adventurous twist, fear not! You can always opt for a more familiar flavour, like tamarind ice cream or spiced guava topped with real red chilli powder.

Find it at: Apsara Ice Cream

Meetha Paan and Sandalwood

No Indian buffet or hearty meal is complete without a glorious meetha paan to wrap things up. But what if we told you that you could savour this classic flavour as an ice cream? Meetha paan and musky yet floral sandalwood are some of the most iconic Indian flavours, and now you can enjoy them in a deliciously creamy ice cream format! How amazing is that?

Find it at: Pabrai's Fresh & Naturelle Ice Creams

Pistachio Baklava

An iconic flavour that's been taking the internet by storm: you've heard of baklava chocolate bars and baklava-inspired drinks, but what about baklava ice cream? Creamy, nutty and paired with a crisp filo pastry disc, this is a must-try, especially if you’re in Mumbai. The mild flavour of pistachios is blended with aromatic rose and orange blossom water, creating a delightful treat you won’t want to miss.

Find it at: Indu Ice Cream, Mumbai

Pinacolada and Saunf

These flavours come and go seasonally, so if you're lucky, you might catch them. Fennel seed, popularly known as saunf, transforms into a highly aromatic and flavorful ice cream. Another delight is the tropical cocktail-inspired Pinacolada ice cream, made from coconut milk and pineapple juice. What more do you need?

Find it at: Naturals (Friday Funday Flavours)

Thai Tea Peanut and Kaffir Lime

Thai Tea Peanut ice cream offers a blend of vanilla and rich spices that subverts the sweetness of traditional ice cream while Kaffir Lime ice cream has the essence of Kaffir lime leaves, which introduces an unexpected floral and herb note to the ice cream, creating a delightful flavour experience.

Find it at: Bono Boutique Ice Cream, Mumbai

Rajbhog

Rajbhog ice cream is inspired by the traditional Bengali delicacy, Rajbhog, which is made with creamy paneer and filled with almonds and pistachios. This ice cream captures the rich saffron and cardamom flavours of the classic dessert, perfectly blending them with the refreshing chill of ice cream.

Find it at: Amul and Havmor

These quirky ice cream flavours promise an unforgettable culinary adventure for every ice cream connoisseur. So, next time you're in the vicinity, don't miss the chance to savour these extraordinary treats!