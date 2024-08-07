 Paris Olympics: Christiansen sparks 1,500% increase in chocolate muffin searches - Hindustan Times
Paris Olympics: Christiansen sparks 1,500% increase in chocolate muffin searches

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 07, 2024 02:47 PM IST

Soon after Olympian Henrik Christiansen mentioned muffins on Tik-Tok, social media went into a frenzy with recipes

Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen has whipped up a global chocolate muffin frenzy. According to data from QR Code Generator, worldwide searches for "chocolate muffins" have surged by a staggering 1,523% since Christiansen began sharing his love for the treats on social media.

Olympian Henrik Christiansen is now popularly known as 'Muffin Man'
Olympian Henrik Christiansen is now popularly known as 'Muffin Man'

The Olympic athlete competing in the Paris 2024 Games has become an internet sensation thanks to his viral TikTok videos showcasing his obsession with Olympic Village muffins.

QR Code Generator also discovered his growing fame has not only boosted his follower count by over 250,000 in the past month but has also ignited a baking boom, with searches for "chocolate muffin recipes" jumping 203%.

It is estimated he can earn up to $700 per sponsored post with his current engagement metrics.

