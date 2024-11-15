Rajma makes Taste Atlas' list of top 50 bean dishes: Sundal to sandwich, here's how to get your rajma on, beyond chawal

Sweltering heat or a torrential downpour, nail-biting temperatures or a perfect day out — no matter the season you're in, rajma chawal manages to hit a spot in the tummy and heart which is immune to the sways of weather. Taste Atlas of course recognises this, and has hence ranked the flavour bomb of a dish at number 14 in it's global tally of the top 50 bean dishes. While we're not at all surprised, this would be a great time to acknowledge that the humble rajma doesn't just need to be paired with steaming chawal. Cue the recipe dump! Expand your rajma chawal gorging experience with these innovative recipes(Photos: Shreya's Kitchen, Chomp Slurrp Burp)

Grilled rajma masala sandwich

While we know you're tempted to dig into the thickened leftover rajma masala in the fridge, why don't you switch out the white carbs with...well a different carb. Follow this Archana's Kitchen recipe.

Ingredients: Whole wheat brown bread - 6, thinly sliced onion - 1, boiled and chopped potatoes - 2, cooked rajma - 1/2 cup, grated ginger - 1 inch, chopped garlic - 1 clove, haldi - 1tsp, red chilli powder - 1tsp, garam masala powder - 1tsp, chaat masala - 1tsp, salt to taste, oil for cooking

Grilled rajma masala sandwich(Photo: Archana's Kitchen)

Method: Saute the ginger and garlic in oil, then add the rajma and potatoes. Mix in the spices and salt and take off heat. Once cool add in the onions. Spoon between two slices of bread and grill as you would any other sandwich.

Rajma patties

Rajma patties ensure you get all the flavour that a typical rajma gorging experience brings to you, albeit in snack form. This Chomp Slurrp Burp recipe will show you how.

Ingredients: Leftover rajma: 1.5 cups, small boiled potatoes - 2, chopped onion - 1/2, cornflour - 1tbsp, bread crumbs - 1tbsp, chopped ginger and garlic - 1tbsp, salt and pepper to taste, oil for shallow frying

Rajma patties(Photo: Chomp Slurrp Burp)

Method: Dry out the rajma on heat and mix in with the potatoes, ginger and garlic. Mash together. Add the cornflour and bread crumbs for binding and adjust the salt and pepper. Divide into 15 patties and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Shallow fry for 4 to 5 minutes and serve with your favourite creamy dip.

Rajma sundal

Easily the most unique rajma recipe on the list, Sizzling Tastebuds' rajma sundal recipe is light even as it packs a punch of subtle flavours in your mouth.

Ingredients: Boiled rajma - 200gms, grated coconut - 2tbsp, For tempering — Oil - 1tsp, urad dal - 1tsp, mustard seeds - 1/2tsp, dry red chillis - 1, slit green chillis - 2, curry leaves - 1 sprig, hing - 1/8tsp, coriander leaves - 1tsp

Rajma sundal(Photo: Rak's Kitchen)

Method: Spice the rajma with the tempering and generously garnish with grated coconut and you're done!

Bean salad with jeera dressing

On a health kick? This bean salad recipe from Eating Well has quite a desi dressing recipe putting the spotlight on jeera.

Ingredients: Chopped garlic clove - 1, virgin olive oil - 1/2 cup, lemon juice - 1/4 cup, jeera powder - 2tbsps, ground cinnamon - 1/4tsp, boiled kidney beans and chickpeas, finely diced carrot - 1 cup, chopped fresh parsley - 1.5 cup, chopped fresh mint - 1/2 cup, salt to taste

Bean salad with jeera dressing(Photo: Eating Well)

Method: Mash the garlic with the salt and add in the oil, lemon juice, jeera powder and cinnamon. Now stir in the remaining ingredients and serve either cold or at room temperature.

Videshi twist: Red bean stew

This is essentially rajma but from overseas. Follow this New York Times recipe like the holy grail and you would have crossed the illusive culinary borders in about and hour and a half.

Ingredients: Rajma - 2.25 cups, extra virgin olive oil - 2tbsps, chopped onion - 1, peeled and chopped carrots - 2, chopped green bell peppers - 1 to 2, paprika - 2tbsps, tomato paste - 2tbsps, bay leaf - 1, salt to taste, oregano - 1tsp, cayenne - a pinch, red wine vinegar - 2tbsps, sugar - 1/2tsp, freshly ground pepper, minced fresh parsley and dill - 1/2 cup, drained yoghurt - 1/2 cup

Red bean stew(Photo: New York Times)

Method: As the beans boil, heat some oil and sauté the onions, carrots and peppers. After 8 to 10 minutes, add the garlic and cook for a minute more. Season with salt, oil and paprika. Now deglaze the pot with some bean water and then add the tomato paste and bay leaf. Stir in the oregano, garlic, cayenne, vinegar and sugar. Simmer for an hour. Adjust the salt. Stir in the parsley. Serve over rice or noodles with a dollop of yoghurt.

