Ravioli, lasagna, spaghetti, give these gluten-free pasta alternatives a try

Who doesn’t love Pasta? Wait, don’t answer. That was rhetorical. October is National Pasta Month, and, to celebrate this month enjoy this Italian meal with a twist. Pasta is traditionally made with durum wheat, egg and water. But if you are on a health kick and don't want to consume carbs, there is an easier, more nutritious way to slurp up this yummy meal. Swap out your carb-loaded pasta with something healthies(unsplash)

Several food content creators and fitness lovers online and around the world have put on their thinking caps and got creative. They have been using vegetables to find ways to eat their favourite pasta dishes, without the extra carbs from the noodles. From zucchini to pumpkin and even eggplants, these veggies are hearty, packed with nutrients and leave you feeling good with this usually indulgent meal.

Zucchini ravioli

Ravioli are little pockets of thin pasta dough that are stuffed with anything from cheese, vegetables, meats and more. It can be served in a sauce or simply tossed into an infused butter. The first mention of ravioli can be found in the 14th-century cookbook, The Forme of Cury, where it was called rauioles. While it is made all over Italy, it’s believed that the Sicilian ravioli and Malta's ravjul were eaten earlier.

Prepare a filling for your ravioli by either grating a lot of cheese or making a vegetable medley with chopped mushroom, spinach, bell pepper, baby corn, etc. then prepare the sauce by blending tomatoes, garlic and cooking it with loads of fresh and dry herbs. You can add cream and butter to amp up the flavours. To make the ravioli pockets, place two thin slices of zucchini in a cross pattern. Place the filling in the middle and wrap it up. Repeat this step till all the zucchini strips are used. In a shallow bottom pan, place the little envelops and let them cook on a low flame. Enjoy warm with a sprinkle of freshly grated cheese.

Pumpkin spaghetti

October is both spooky season and the time markets see an influx of pumpkins. While these two things have come to be synonymous with each other, it is best to make the most of it. A distant brethren to noodles, spaghetti has a similar slurp factor, making it a fun meal for both kids and adults. If you want to reduce your carb intake, swap these Italian noodles for a hearty vegetable.

Slice a pumpkin in half and bake it, cut side down, in the over till it cooks. Using a fork, shred the gourd. You can either use its outer shell as an edible bowl or transfer it onto a plate. Prepare a sauce and add ricotta, grated paneer, ground soya or chicken for added protein. Spoon the sauce over the ‘spaghetti’ and add some grated cheese over it.

Eggplant lasagna (Moussaka)

A traditional Middle Eastern dish, moussaka is similar to lasagna. While the Italian dish uses pasta sheets in between each layer, its counterpart uses thinly cut slices of aubergine. Salt and pan-fry them till cooked and set aside.

Eggplant lasagna(unsplash)

Instead of using the traditional meat-based sauce, fortify the tomato sauce with black or red lentils, along with tofu or soya granules. Starting with the tomato sauce, layer the cooked brinjals and then the Béchamel sauce. Keep repeating till you reach the top of the casserole. You can add cheese as needed and bake till golden and bubbly.