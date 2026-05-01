Say Cheese, India

Indian cheese winning the highest honour at a global competition wasn’t on anyone’s 2026 bingo card. But four Indian cheeses brought home top medals at Mundial do Queijo do Brasil 2026. And then, PM Narendra Modi acknowledged the win, marking India's arrival on the global cheese map!

The wins

Global wins spotlight Indian cheese. (Representational Image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

At the competition, Mumbai-based Eleftheria, whose Gulmarg - a Brie-style cheese made from Indian milk - won Super Gold, the highest accolade awarded to an Indian cheese so far. They also picked up a Gold for its Brunost (a Norwegian-style whey cheese) and a Silver for Kaali Miri, inspired by the Swiss Belper Knolle. Alongside it, Yak Churpi-Soft from Ladakh’s Nordic Farm also secured a Gold.

Narendra Modi gives a shoutout to Indian cheese. (Screenshot from X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Traditionally, cheeses like Brie in France, Brunost in Norway, and Belper Knolle in Switzerland have been closely tied to their regions. In India, these styles are reinterpreted using its own milk, climate, and craft. Mausam Narang, Founder, Eleftheria Mumbai, explained, “We’re not trying to replicate global benchmarks. We are focused on refining our own expression of cheesemaking in India. Cheeses made here, with our milk and conditions, can stand on a global stage without needing to imitate anyone else.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Traditionally, cheeses like Brie in France, Brunost in Norway, and Belper Knolle in Switzerland have been closely tied to their regions. In India, these styles are reinterpreted using its own milk, climate, and craft. Mausam Narang, Founder, Eleftheria Mumbai, explained, “We’re not trying to replicate global benchmarks. We are focused on refining our own expression of cheesemaking in India. Cheeses made here, with our milk and conditions, can stand on a global stage without needing to imitate anyone else.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Taste and texture in Indian artisanal cheeses are closely shaped by the type of milk used. Cow’s milk typically produces a round, creamy profile with mild, buttery notes, while goat’s milk is sharper, more acidic, and slightly firmer in structure. Yak milk, used in Himalayan regions, tends to yield richer, denser cheeses with a deeper savoury intensity. Camel milk, on the other hand, produces leaner, more delicate cheeses with a subtle saltiness and a distinct, slightly earthy finish. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taste and texture in Indian artisanal cheeses are closely shaped by the type of milk used. Cow’s milk typically produces a round, creamy profile with mild, buttery notes, while goat’s milk is sharper, more acidic, and slightly firmer in structure. Yak milk, used in Himalayan regions, tends to yield richer, denser cheeses with a deeper savoury intensity. Camel milk, on the other hand, produces leaner, more delicate cheeses with a subtle saltiness and a distinct, slightly earthy finish. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Eleftheria's Brie-style Gulmarg has a classic soft, bloomy rind and creamy centre.

Why Indian cheese is still finding its ground

“India has been making cheese for 100 years now. The relationship with cheese has historically been rooted in fresh formats such as paneer and chenna rather than aged, mould-ripened, or experimental styles," said chef Manish Mehrotra.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

From a cheesemaker’s perspective, Narang said, “India’s climate is a challenge, but we work with it. It requires constant calibration by adjusting ageing conditions and timelines. It’s more hands-on, but that’s what keeps the cheeses expressive.”

Yak cheese from Ladakh, also called churpi, goes well by itself. (Image: Adobe Stock)

Cooking with Indian cheese

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Working with Indian cheese requires a different approach. “The biggest difference lies in how Indian cheese responds to heat. They don’t melt in the same way. They hold, sear, and sometimes resist. You cook them more like a protein than a dairy garnish,” explained chef Varun Inamdar.

He added, “Indian cheeses respond exceptionally well to bold, layered flavours because they are structurally built for it. Smoke, acid, spice, and fermentation don’t overpower these cheeses, but they complete them. Pairing it with chilli oils, jaggery, and even kasundi feels natural.”

Changing perception among diners

Mehrotra said, “Indian cheeses are region-specific. Kalari works well in sandwiches, while Indian camembert pairs with black pepper and can be baked as a snack. They also lend themselves to dishes like pizza. But diners here are still used to processed cheese in familiar formats like kulchas.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For years, imported cheese defined luxury on Indian menus. Celebrity chef Suvir Saran noted, “There’s still a psychological bias. Imported cheeses are seen as more ‘luxurious', but when you present Indian cheese with conviction, diners are often surprised and proud.”

Is Indian cheese better?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dr Eileen Canday, Head of Nutrition & Dietetics, Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, said, “Fresh Indian cheeses like paneer are rich in protein and calcium, lower in sodium, and free from preservatives or additives often found in processed cheeses. Since they are not aged, they are easier to digest and better suited to everyday diets. Regional cheeses like kalari and churpi are also minimally processed, nutrient-dense, and adapted to local climates.”

Brunost, made using the traditional caramelised whey method, has a deep toffee-like, slightly savoury note.

Know your Indian cheeses

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kalari (Jammu & Kashmir) – A semi-hard cheese that is pan-fried until crisp outside and gooey at the centre.

Bandel (West Bengal) – A salty, crumbly cheese with a sharp flavour, often smoked.

Churpi (Ladakh/Northeast) – Made from yak or cow milk, it is eaten fresh in its soft form or used in soups when hardened.

Paneer (Pan-India) – A fresh, mild cheese that does not melt and is widely used across Indian cooking.

Chenna (Eastern India) – A soft, crumbly cheese mainly used in desserts like rasgulla and sandesh.

Kalimpong (West Bengal) – A semi-hard, creamy cheese introduced in the 19th century by Swiss missionaries, with a slightly acidic flavour and an edible rind.

Where to find them?

Prices vary widely depending on ageing and style, typically ranging from ₹400 to ₹1,200 per 200–250g for artisanal varieties.

The Farm, Chennai

The Spotted Cow Fromagerie, Mumbai

Surya Milk Products

Kase Cheese

Bombay Fromagerie

(Written by Snigdha Oreya)

cheese See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON