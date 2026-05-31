Skip the sugar crash this summer with a dry yoghurt bowl; here's how to make one at home
Looking for a healthier way to cool down this summer? This dry yoghurt bowl delivers the same refreshing satisfaction as ice cream, minus the sugar overload
When temperatures soar, it is tempting to reach for ice cream for instant relief. While they may cool you down temporarily, they can also leave you dealing with an energy slump later. If you are looking for a refreshing alternative that still feels indulgent, a dry yoghurt bowl might be worth trying.
The dessert that feels richer than it is
The secret lies in transforming simple dahi/greek yoghurt into a dense, creamy base. To do this, line a sieve with cheesecloth or thick paper towels and add full-fat Greek yoghurt. Wrap it tightly, place a weight on top and refrigerate for 24 to 48 hours. As the liquid drains away, the yoghurt develops a thick, almost cheesecake-like texture that feels decadent without relying on excess sugar.
Once strained, transfer the yoghurt to a serving bowl and shape it into a thick layer. If you want an even firmer consistency, mix in a little milk powder or protein. This is also the stage where you can add natural colour for a playful, aesthetic twist.
Make it colourful and customise it
Freeze-dried strawberry powder, beetroot powder and hibiscus can create shades of pink, while blue spirulina, butterfly pea flower and blueberry powder offer dreamy blue and purple tones. Matcha and moringa deliver green hues, while turmeric and carrot powder bring sunny yellow and orange shades.
Toppings
Finish with toppings like granola, chia seeds, almonds, walnuts, fresh berries or banana slices. For something more indulgent, you can also add some caramelised dates, a drizzle of honey or a few chocolate chips to make it feel like dessert, while still keeping things lighter than a traditional summer treat.{{/usCountry}}
Finish with toppings like granola, chia seeds, almonds, walnuts, fresh berries or banana slices. For something more indulgent, you can also add some caramelised dates, a drizzle of honey or a few chocolate chips to make it feel like dessert, while still keeping things lighter than a traditional summer treat.{{/usCountry}}