Step aside DU: From momos to butter chicken, IPU's booming food scene will leave you spoilt for choice

DU’s food is always the talk of the town amongst college going students — be it Tom Uncle’s maggi, Chalte Firte Momos or Sudama’s Chai, there’s hardly any student who hasn’t paid a visit to these hotspots. Not just students, but parents too who come to drop off their students at the colleges tend to grab a quick bite. Momos, maggi, butter chicken: A look at IPU's booming food scene

Chai

But IP University is no less than DU in terms of its well-guarded food culture, yet to go viral. Here’s a list of the most amazing and delicious food joints just a 15-minute drive from the colleges.

Quick bites

From the juiciest momos to the best omelettes, IP University has it all.

If you are craving a plate of momos, KC Restaurant and Rupa Momos are your go to place. KC Restaurant serves over 70 plus types of momos, the best in Dwarka and most of Delhi. Located in Sector 7, it is a 15-minute drive from the IP University main campus. Rupa Momos, located in Sector 1A, is another joint serving super soft and juicy momos which college students cannot afford to miss!

But worry not if you’re looking for a healthier option. Sanjeev Bhaiya Ki Mashoor Omelette is no less appetising. The pizza omelette served there is one of the best egg dishes one can ever try — or at least that’s what students claim! It is the perfect blend of the taste of a pizza and the healthiness of an egg, served at a pocket friendly price starting from just ₹200.

Pizza omelette

Located in Sector 7 Dwarka, this place is a must visit and once you try their omelette you will not be able to resist yourself from becoming a repeat customer.

Meaty meals

For all the non-vegetarian food lovers out there, La Kababiya Sector 7 Dwarka, is an absolute must-try. Serving the tastiest Butter Chicken, this place is unmissable.

Butter chicken

Apart from this, if you’re in the mood to experiment, between their Lebanese, Mughlai and Chinese options, they have got you covered starting from just ₹200.

A Lebanese spread

Another famous eatery, Dada’s rolls Sector 2 Dwarka, is one of the oldest food places and offers a wide variety of rolls. People often get confused amongst which roll to choose, since the options are plenty. The Chicken Tikka roll and Afghani roll is the preferred choice among students, as it will leave you licking your fingers. Both these places are located within a 15-minute drive from the IP University, main campus.

Egg roll

Chatpati chaat

Netaji Subhash Palace (NSP), Pitampura is no less than these food outlets near the main campus. This is the go-to place for students of Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies (VIPS), IP University. It offers a wide variety of eateries serving up the kind of food loved most by the students. Be it pasta, golgappe or tikki, there's nothing you won’t find here.

White sauce pasta

Billu’s Hut serves the best pasta around here and the tikki from Billu Tikki Wala’s (BTW) is a must try. All of these specialities and their affordable prices have made NSP the favourite food spot for students of VIPS, IP University.

Aloo tikki

What are you still waiting for? Go try these mouth-watering options now and do not forget to take all your friends along. Happy eating!

(Compiled by Anushka Arun)