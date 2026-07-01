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The polka dot trend has officially entered the kitchen

The polka dot trend has moved from fashion to food, with colourful dotcakes and fruit salads becoming the internet’s latest visual obsession.

Published on: Jul 01, 2026 09:25 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Fashion and beauty may have revived polka dots first, but the trend has now found its way to the plate. From sprinkle-covered dotcakes to fruit salads made with perfectly scooped fruit spheres, dotted creations are emerging as one of social media’s biggest food trends. Equal parts nostalgic and visually striking, they reflect the growing appeal of presentation-led food.

The polka dot revival has been impossible to miss.

Search #dotcake or #dotcaketrend and the results are dominated by rainbow-speckled cake cups. Food creators have played a key role in driving the trend, with videos by creators @shivangipithisaria, @achendricks and @stephaniepena__ attracting over 736k views on Instagram.

What is the trend

At the centre of the craze is the dotcake, a minimalist dessert decorated with colourful edible dots rather than elaborate piping. The effect is usually created with a dense coating of crunchy nonpareil sprinkles over soft frosting, giving the cake its signature retro-inspired appearance.

Not into super-sweet desserts? Meet Dot Salad

The dotted aesthetic has also inspired a healthier alternative. Dot salad replaces frosting and sprinkles with perfectly scooped balls of watermelon, cantaloupe, kiwi, dragon fruit, mango and cucumber, created using a melon baller. Arranged together, the fruit resembles colourful marbles, turning a simple fruit salad into a visually appealing dish.

According to food stylist Sheeba de Souza, the trend’s appeal lies in its blend of nostalgia and contemporary presentation. “The dot trend brings together everything that makes food irresistible on social media, it’s colourful, bite-sized and highly Instagrammable. It evokes childhood celebrations but is reimagined with a polished café aesthetic that feels aspirational today,” she says.

Food creators often pair the fruit with mint leaves, Greek yogurt, citrus dressing, honey-lime drizzle, chia seeds or fresh basil for a refreshing summer snack.

(Written by Vibhuti S)

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Foodies / The polka dot trend has officially entered the kitchen
Home / HTCity / HTCity Foodies / The polka dot trend has officially entered the kitchen
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