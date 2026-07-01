The polka dot trend has officially entered the kitchen

Fashion and beauty may have revived polka dots first, but the trend has now found its way to the plate. From sprinkle-covered dotcakes to fruit salads made with perfectly scooped fruit spheres, dotted creations are emerging as one of social media’s biggest food trends. Equal parts nostalgic and visually striking, they reflect the growing appeal of presentation-led food.

The polka dot revival has been impossible to miss.

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Search #dotcake or #dotcaketrend and the results are dominated by rainbow-speckled cake cups. Food creators have played a key role in driving the trend, with videos by creators @shivangipithisaria, @achendricks and @stephaniepena__ attracting over 736k views on Instagram.

What is the trend

At the centre of the craze is the dotcake, a minimalist dessert decorated with colourful edible dots rather than elaborate piping. The effect is usually created with a dense coating of crunchy nonpareil sprinkles over soft frosting, giving the cake its signature retro-inspired appearance.

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{{^usCountry}} The trend began with The Dot Cakes, a mother-daughter bakery in Long Island, New York, founded by Alex and Sondra Posner. Its signature Dotcup — a single-serving dessert layered with soft cake, silky frosting and topped with colourful nonpareil sprinkles — quickly went viral, drawing long queues and inspiring recreations across social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The trend began with The Dot Cakes, a mother-daughter bakery in Long Island, New York, founded by Alex and Sondra Posner. Its signature Dotcup — a single-serving dessert layered with soft cake, silky frosting and topped with colourful nonpareil sprinkles — quickly went viral, drawing long queues and inspiring recreations across social media. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The combination of fluffy sponge, creamy frosting and crunchy sprinkles, along with its playful aesthetic, has made dotcakes particularly popular among Gen Z consumers. How to DIY dotcakes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The combination of fluffy sponge, creamy frosting and crunchy sprinkles, along with its playful aesthetic, has made dotcakes particularly popular among Gen Z consumers. How to DIY dotcakes {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The trend is easy to recreate with basic baking ingredients. Bake or buy a cake of your choice, crumble or cut it into small pieces and layer it with buttercream or whipped frosting in a cup. Repeat the layers before finishing with a generous coating of colourful nonpareil sprinkles. Refrigerate for 20-30 minutes before serving. The recipe can be customised with different cake flavours, frostings or seasonal sprinkles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The trend is easy to recreate with basic baking ingredients. Bake or buy a cake of your choice, crumble or cut it into small pieces and layer it with buttercream or whipped frosting in a cup. Repeat the layers before finishing with a generous coating of colourful nonpareil sprinkles. Refrigerate for 20-30 minutes before serving. The recipe can be customised with different cake flavours, frostings or seasonal sprinkles. {{/usCountry}}

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Not into super-sweet desserts? Meet Dot Salad

The dotted aesthetic has also inspired a healthier alternative. Dot salad replaces frosting and sprinkles with perfectly scooped balls of watermelon, cantaloupe, kiwi, dragon fruit, mango and cucumber, created using a melon baller. Arranged together, the fruit resembles colourful marbles, turning a simple fruit salad into a visually appealing dish.

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According to food stylist Sheeba de Souza, the trend’s appeal lies in its blend of nostalgia and contemporary presentation. “The dot trend brings together everything that makes food irresistible on social media, it’s colourful, bite-sized and highly Instagrammable. It evokes childhood celebrations but is reimagined with a polished café aesthetic that feels aspirational today,” she says.

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Food creators often pair the fruit with mint leaves, Greek yogurt, citrus dressing, honey-lime drizzle, chia seeds or fresh basil for a refreshing summer snack.

(Written by Vibhuti S)

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