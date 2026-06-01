The savoury side of the sip: India’s regional milk-based dishes

We all know milk to be the cornerstone of desserts, but what about the savoury? This World Milk Day, we will explore one of the most versatile tools in a chef's arsenal through a range of regional savoury dishes. "Milk is the one ingredient that turns into countless savoury staples, with each region reinventing it in its own way,” says Chef Nishant Choubey. “From tenderising proteins to creating a comforting mouthfeel without overpowering flavours, milk 100% a silent hero.”

Coastal milk mango curry

India’s regional milk-based dishes

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Milk often does its most important work in dishes where it is barely noticed. Chef Nishant Choubey relies on it in his coastal raw mango curry that combines tart mango and jaggery, an unconventional pairing that requires a delicate balancing act. “Milk is what gives the curry its finesse. It rounds off the sharpness of the mango, carries the sweetness of the jaggery and creates a slurry-type texture that feels complete,” says Choubey. Rather than acting as a dominant flavour, milk works as a unifying element, helping ingredients blend into a cohesive dish. According to the chef, the slow cooking process is just as important as the ingredient itself. “The real magic happens when the milk is given time to meld everything together. Without it, the ingredients remain separate; with it, they become one,” he explains.

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Coastal milk mango curry

{{^usCountry}} Where doodh meets torai {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where doodh meets torai {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In Andhra cuisine, milk’s role is especially evident in dishes built around seasonal vegetables, where the aim is to enhance natural flavours. Chef Vaibhav Bhargava points to beerakaya palu posina kura, a ridge gourd preparation in which milk slowly cooks the vegetable until it becomes tender and delicate. The result, he says, is a dish that feels light, mildly sweet and deeply comforting. “Milk allows the ridge gourd to soften beautifully while retaining its character. It adds body to the dish without the heaviness of masalas or excess oil,” explains the chef. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Andhra cuisine, milk’s role is especially evident in dishes built around seasonal vegetables, where the aim is to enhance natural flavours. Chef Vaibhav Bhargava points to beerakaya palu posina kura, a ridge gourd preparation in which milk slowly cooks the vegetable until it becomes tender and delicate. The result, he says, is a dish that feels light, mildly sweet and deeply comforting. “Milk allows the ridge gourd to soften beautifully while retaining its character. It adds body to the dish without the heaviness of masalas or excess oil,” explains the chef. {{/usCountry}}

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Where doodh meets torai

Creamy Makai nu Shaak

In Chef Pooja’s home, Makai nu Shaak was more than just a Gujarati staple, it was a family favourite that bridged two culinary traditions. With a Tamil Brahmin father and a Gujarati mother, she grew up eating the dish regularly, and says its aroma still reminds her of family meals around the table. At the heart of the recipe is milk, which is used as the primary cooking medium rather than water “Milk isn't merely an accompaniment but the very foundation of the dish,” says Pooja. Finished with a tempering of dry red chillies, curry leaves, mustard seeds, and hing, she suggests eating it with hot rotis, or using it as a filling for a hearty sandwich.

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Creamy Makai nu Shaak

Decadent Aab Ghosht

For Chef Shivali, Aab Gosht was an unexpected discovery. Having grown up vegetarian, she never imagined that one of her favourite mutton dishes would be this gentle, understated Kashmiri classic. While many versions use yoghurt, she prefers the traditional preparation. “Trust me, nothing beats the milk,” she says. While most people gravitate towards the richer Rogan Josh, when Shivali is looking for comfort, it is Aab Gosht that she turns to. The cooking method mellows the richness of the meat, creating something far lighter and more delicate than its fiery counterpart. “It’s simple, flavourful and comforts you like a friend on a bad day,” she says.

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Decadent Aab Ghosht

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aadrika Sominder ...Read More Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips. Read Less

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