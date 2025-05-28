The sound of speed: Sting energy, a PepsiCo energy drink, hits the track with Formula 1

Sting Energy®, a PepsiCo electrifying energy drink, has officially entered the fast-paced world of Formula 1® as its Official Energy Drink Partner. This official partnership, sparked by authentic fan curiosity even before the official reveal, began as a viral sound-driven moment and has since grown into a dynamic collaboration, racing from the track to screens worldwide. PepsiCo announces Sting Energy as the Official Energy Drink of Formula 1

In a sport like Formula 1, where fans obsess over every detail, Sting Energy tapped into the most iconic and visceral element of the experience: sound. On May 23, 2025, world-renowned DJ and producer Armin van Buuren posted a video unveiling a surprising discovery – the sound of “Stinggg” echoing through the roar of an F1 engine. While isolating audio layers from a race recording, Armin noticed an uncanny resemblance between the engine’s pitch and the sonic builds in his music. The post piqued global curiosity, as fans, creators, and even F1 icons joined the conversation. And with that, Sting Energy surfaced. Not as a familiar face in Formula 1, but as a bold new force ready to make its mark.

Joining the wave of excitement were 2025 F2 Monaco Grand Prix winner Kush Maini, Formula 1 legend Jenson Button, global auto enthusiast Alex Hirschi (SuperCar Blondie) and Indian F1 racer and motorsport enthusiast Karun Chandhok, who amplified the moment with energized reactions – captivated by the sonic connection between Sting Energy and the roar of Formula 1. Their involvement added credibility to what many had dismissed as coincidence, showing it was something much more deliberate.

Without any official announcement or clear branding, people started to wonder quietly: could Sting Energy have been part of Formula 1 all along? The frenzy reached its peak at the Monaco Grand Prix, where F1 fans and influencers from around the world were seen recording the races, reacting in real-time as Sting Energy’s now unmistakable sonic signature revealed itself within the raw, high-octane roar of the track.

Making the discovery, world-renowned DJ and record producer, Armin van Buuren said, "As a longtime F1 fan, I was revisiting some engine sounds in the studio when one frequency stood out, it almost sounded like ‘Sting.’ At first, I thought it was a coincidence, but the more I listened, the more melodic it became. It’s a great reminder that inspiration can come from the most unexpected places – even a car racing down the track."

Jenson Button, 2009 F1 World Champion driver, added, “I’ve spent my entire life around Formula 1 – from the garage to the podium, and everywhere in between – and I thought I’d experienced every nuance the sport had to offer. But, when Armin played that engine clip and pointed out what he heard, I was genuinely surprised. I played it back and... There it was. ‘Sting.’ Clear as day. It’s strange, but also kind of brilliant – how something so familiar can hide in plain sight for so long. Once you hear it, you can’t ignore it.”

Commenting on the roar, Vandita Pandey, VP Marketing at PepsiCo, International Beverages, Energy, said, “Sometimes the most powerful brand moments aren’t manufactured – they’re discovered. This wasn’t just about launching a campaign; it was about listening to culture and amplifying what fans already felt. This partnership is more than regular sponsorship, it’s sonic alignment. Sting Energy didn’t just join Formula 1, it revealed it had always been there, embedded in the thrill, hidden in the sound; and now, the world knows. The brand officially takes its place on track with a future of vigorous fan experiences ahead.”

Jonny Haworth, Director of Commercial Partnerships, Formula 1, said, “Formula 1 has always been about more than just speed - it’s about emotion, energy, and the sensory experience that comes with every race. This partnership with Sting Energy taps into that energy in a fresh, creative way. It’s a celebration of the power of sound, and how culture and sport continue to collide in exciting new ways.”

With this partnership, Sting Energy will now supercharge fan experiences across 21 races– through immersive brand experiences, co-branded products, on-pack promotions, and digital storytelling.

Breaking away from the traditional sponsorship route, Sting Energy approached this collaboration in a way only it can – by tapping into the power of sound. In a sport where audio is emotion, physics, and adrenaline all at once, Sting Energy transformed a shared sensory experience into an unmissable brand moment. As part of the partnership, Sting Energy will now supercharge fan experiences across 21 races - through immersive brand activations, co-branded products, on-pack promotions, and digital storytelling.

PepsiCo, today, announced the groundbreaking multi-year global partnership with Sting Energy as the Official Energy Drink of Formula 1.