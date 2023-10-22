Traditional meets trendy: Modern mishti for Pujo

Bengalis all over the world are soaked up in Durga Pujo spirit, with shopping, pandal hopping, and, of course, delectable Bengali sweets. Traditional mishti has always been at the heart of Pujo celebrations, but this year, chefs are unveiling modern twists on these classics.

Apricot mishti doi

One innovative creation making waves is the Californian pistachio and cranberry sandesh, a delightful sweetmeat coated with a delicate dusting of pista powder. Chef Nishant Choubey from Sattvik shares, “I came up with these thoughts keeping quirkiness, health, and slightly out-of-the-box curations in mind. These are exotic but easily doable with just a few ingredients.” Chef Choubey has incorporated cranberry into other creations, such as the Californian pistachio and cranberry bhapa doi and the cranberry gel-stuffed chhena pie to provide a burst of fresh fruity flavours.

Another delectable deviation from tradition is the rose and cream cheese roshogolla. Made with rose syrup, cow milk and cream cheese, this sweet embodies pure bliss.

For those with more indulgent tastes, chef Kush Koli from SAGA, offers rasbharai, a unique take on roshogolla. He explains, “This recipe is an interesting take on roshogolla, a common dessert during Pujo. We’ve assembled it with samak ki kheer and jelly to give it a twist.” He also goes on to share a story of his Bong connection: “I used to visit Bengali Sweet House in Gole Market, Delhi and always ate their famous chenna toast. While creating this dessert, chenna was my inspiration and I gave it a twist with samak ki kheer, as this is highly consumed during Navratri.”

Rasbharai

No Bengali celebration is complete without mishti doi and chef Ashish Singh from Dhansoo Cafe has curated apricot mishti doi to conclude your meal with a traditional yet decadent dessert. He says, “While creating this dessert, I mixed it with apricot to give it a slightly tangy flavour. Mishti doi is a must-eat dessert in Durga Puja celebrations.”

Discretion and daring

However, as chefs experiment with these classic desserts, it’s essential to maintain the essence of the traditional dishes. From the roshogolla to the sandesh, the delicate mithais in Bengali culture are predominantly made with milk. It is said that the kind of sweets a Bengali karigar can create cannot be matched by any other mithaiwala. Hence, Aditi Chatterjee, senior sous chef at ITC Sheraton New Delhi, advises, “One must understand the cooking techniques and flavour profiles when experimenting. To begin with, one can use simple flavours and mithai and then move on to creating complex profiles.”

Pista and cranberry sandesh

Perfect Ingredients for a Fusion Twist

Chef Chatterjee says, “Fresh fruits, purees, dehydrated fruits and compotes can be used. Chocolate is a versatile ingredient that can be paired with mithai. Berries have also become a favourite these days, as they are packed with nutrients and have immense health benefits. Apart from this, soft fruits such as mango, peach, guava and sitaphal can be used as per seasonal availability. Millets can be used to provide a great nutrient factor.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Madhupriti Mitra Madhupriti Mitra writes on features and lifestyle, for the daily Entertainment and Lifestyle supplement, HT City