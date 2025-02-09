V-Day Special: Express your love through food

The way to someone’s heart often goes through their stomach, so this Valentine’s Day, why not surprise your loved one with a delightful, mouth-watering spread? Not sure where to start? We’ve got you covered! Here are some simple yet thoughtful ideas you can either prepare yourself or order to make the day extra special. Make an edible boutique this season

Gift an edible bouquet

Con Affetto, a bakery in Delhi-NCR, offers an edible bouquet made from cake pops, cookies, cupcakes, and pretzels. Alpana, the founder, shares some tips on how to create your own at home: “To make an edible bouquet, you’ll need an eye for design and a love for baking. If you’re not confident in the kitchen, no worries—simply select your favorite treats, grab some skewers or holders, and place them in a vase. Use paper sheets, cutouts, and ribbons to add a personal touch and let your creativity shine.”

A twist on cake

Give your cake a romantic touch by decorating it with strawberries, rose petals, and ribbons. Adding heart-shaped frosting or other cute elements will make it extra special. Stick to a color palette of red, white, or pink to enhance the Valentine’s vibe. Anuradha Shahapurkar, a Mumbai-based baker, suggests: "Try experimenting with different textures and flavors in your frosting, or add a surprising layer of something your partner loves—like a hidden surprise inside the cake."

Chocolate fondue: The ultimate sweet treat

No celebration is complete without chocolate, and what better way to indulge than with a chocolate fondue? Mallika Tandon, a baker, recommends making a simple, yet indulgent, fondue: “Melt your favorite chocolate with a bit of cream, and then add some exciting twists, like orange zest, cinnamon, or sea salt. Pair it with a variety of dippable treats such as baguette slices, French hearts, shortbread biscuits, marshmallows, and strawberries for a fun and decadent experience.”

Aphrodisiac foods

Aphrodisiac foods are believed to enhance desire, and Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to incorporate them into your celebration. “I’d rate rose petals as a more powerful aphrodisiac than chocolates, chillies, or oysters,” says chef Davinder Kumar of Le Meridien New Delhi. “Roses have been linked to vitality and romance for centuries. Rose petals can be used in desserts like cakes, croissants, and ice creams, or steeped in tea. Gulkand (rose petal jam) and dry fruit and rose petal chikki are traditional Indian ways to enjoy this natural aphrodisiac.” For an added touch, pair some rosé wine with dark berries or pomegranates for an unforgettable taste experience.

Charcuterie boards for a perfect spread

Charcuterie boards are a fantastic way to mix flavors, textures, and colors to create a visually stunning spread. Arrange an assortment of cheeses, cured meats, fruits, nuts, and spreads for an elegant yet simple treat. Add some personal flair by including quirky notes or heartfelt messages next to your food items. A fun tip: include a small “love note” next to each item, explaining why it's included—for example, “This sweet fig jam symbolizes the sweetness of our relationship.”