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What is cloud coffee? How to make the internet's favourite summer drink

Move over, dalgona. Cloud coffee is the internet's latest caffeine obsession, bringing pillowy foam, café-worthy aesthetics and refreshing sips to summer.

Updated on: Jul 01, 2026 09:25 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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This season, it’s all about thick, pillowy foam floating over a chilled coffee base. Meet cloud coffee, one of the season’s standout drinks!

Cloud coffee is floating its way into everyone's summer routine.

Social media has helped fuel the cloud coffee craze. Videos on the trend have amassed hundreds of thousands of views, with clips crossing 8,00,000 views. Meanwhile, at-home tutorials continue to draw thousands of likes, as users recreate the café-style drink in their own kitchens

Customise it your way

(Written by Vibhuti S)

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Foodies / What is cloud coffee? How to make the internet's favourite summer drink
Home / HTCity / HTCity Foodies / What is cloud coffee? How to make the internet's favourite summer drink
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