Will 12 grapes bring you romance in 2025? The viral New Year’s eve trend explained

New Year’s Eve is all about fresh starts and hopeful resolutions, but what if there was a tradition that promised more than just luck? Imagine unlocking the key to romance simply by eating 12 grapes at midnight—and no, this isn’t just another internet hoax. Women across social media are swearing by this quirky ritual, claiming it has helped them meet their soulmates. Curious? Here is all you need to know about this trend and why it might just be the secret to finding love in 2025.



How did it start? Each grape represents one month of the year, and eating all 12 within the first 12 seconds of the New year is said to bring good fortune for each month ahead.

The tradition of eating 12 grapes at midnight is originally from Spain, where it’s known as "las doce uvas de la suerte" or "the 12 grapes of luck." The custom began in the late 19th century when winemakers in Alicante had a surplus of grapes and encouraged people to eat them as a way to welcome prosperity in the New Year. Each grape represents one month of the year, and eating all 12 within the first 12 seconds of the New year is said to bring good fortune for each month ahead.



The viral love ritual

But thanks to a new twist, it’s gone viral for an entirely different reason that is helping singles find their perfect match. According to influencers online, the key is to eat the grapes while sitting under the table at the stroke of midnight.

Yes, you read that right: under the table. This added step supposedly boosts the love-attracting energy of the ritual. From Youtube videos to Instagram posts, countless women have shared their “12 grapes under the table” success stories, crediting it for everything from first dates to wedding proposals.



Why it works (or seems to)

The ritual’s charm lies in its blend of fun, mystery, and superstition. Each grape represents one month of the year, and eating them all within the first 12 seconds of midnight is said to align your energy with good fortune. Adding the under-the-table element? It’s like telling the universe you’re ready for love.

For many women, this quirky act is more than just a joke, it’s their way to manifest love while letting go of the pressure surrounding dating. As one Instagram user wrote, “I did it last year, and by February, I was in the happiest relationship of my life!”

Should you give it a shot?

If you’re tired of dating apps or just curious about New Year’s rituals, this one’s worth a shot. Whether it’s the magic of grapes or the joy of trying something new, you’ll start the year with hope, laughter, and maybe even love. After all, what’s the harm in a little New Year’s mischief?



