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World’s largest snail-eating festival: Spain devoured 14,000kg of snails in three days!

Around 15,000 participants gathered in the Spanish city of Lleida for L’Aplec del Caragol for a three-day festival dedicated to snail eating.

Published on: May 26, 2026 07:56 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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More than two lakh visitors, including around 15,000 participants, gathered in the Spanish city of Lleida for L’Aplec del Caragol (or Fira del Caragol), from May 22 to May 24. This was for a festival dedicated to the region’s favourite delicacy — snails.

Participants enjoy snails during the world's largest snail-eating festival in Spain. (Photo: Amy McConaghy/REUTERS)

The makeshift streets buzzed with energy as locals crowded around giant pans overflowing with snails, cooking, celebrating and sipping chilled beer under the warm sun and the spectacle captured attention around the globe!

Snails displayed on trays during the world's largest snail-eating festival in Lleida, Spain. (Photo: Amy McConaghy/REUTERS)

This is an annual event that has its roots in traditions dating back decades, as it grew from being just a family-centred celebration into a major culinary festival that today attracts several tourists especially food enthusiasts including food bloggers and travel influencers from across the world since it also documents the country’s gastronomical heritage as participants queue up along the streets of the city, to relish a variety of snail dishes. These include the classic grilled, garlic and herb, and spicy snails.

A participant, Joan Vicente, 34, prepares a snail to relish it. (Photo: Amy McConaghy/REUTERS)

To ensure that the experience remains fun, the hosts ensured that strict health measures were in place. Besides safe handling of food, the visitor’s hydration and protection from the sun were also kept in check.

 
Home / HTCity / HTCity Foodies / World’s largest snail-eating festival: Spain devoured 14,000kg of snails in three days!
Home / HTCity / HTCity Foodies / World’s largest snail-eating festival: Spain devoured 14,000kg of snails in three days!
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