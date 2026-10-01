Your guide to Oktoberfest 2026 celebrations in New Delhi

What started in 1810 as a royal wedding celebration in Munich, Germany, has now turned into the world’s biggest beer and food festival. Today, Oktoberfest is all about coming together with friends to enjoy chilled brews, hearty Bavarian bites, and lively music.

If you are looking to raise a stein and celebrate this season, here are the best places in town to check out

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You don’t need to fly to Munich to join in the fun, Delhi-NCR’s top bars, restaurants, and microbreweries are throwing their own festive bashes with special menus, German craft beers, and fun games.

If you are looking to raise a stein and celebrate this season, here are the best places in town to check out:

Polo Lounge, Hyatt Regency Delhi

Experience authentic Bavarian traditions with a curated à-la-carte menu featuring classics like bratwurst, pretzels, schnitzels, and roast meats. Pair your meal with crisp lagers or wheat beers for the perfect festive dining experience.

When: On till October 4

Where: Hyatt Regency Delhi, Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi

Prost at Rick’s, Taj Mahal, New Delhi

Rick’s brings a refined Bavarian setup featuring small plates like Potato Pancake Bites, Chicken Schnitzel, and Currywurst. Guests can choose from package offers featuring beer tasters, souvenir mugs, and signature beer cocktails. Enjoy live band performances on weekends followed by DJ sets late into the night.

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Where: Taj Mahal, New Delhi, Mansingh Road

Tipple, Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka

Looking for a local twist? ‘Hopotsav’ combines German cheer with Indian flavours. Try unique fusion cocktails like Masala Shandy or Imli Beer Cooler alongside traditional bites like Pretzels with Obatzda, Potato Rosti, and Bavarian Sausage Bites.

When: On till October 4

Where: Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka

SOCIAL (Multiple Outlets)

SOCIAL is hosting ‘PROST N’ DOST’, featuring the SOCIAL Beer-lympics. Gather your group for shared platters, draught beer towers, pitchers, and interactive bar games designed for group fun. In a game called, Beer-lympics, groups can form teams, take on four games and compete for a place at the top of the leaderboard. There will be one winning team, plenty of questionable strategies and enough bragging rights to carry into the next group plan.

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When: On till October 10

Where: Across all SOCIAL outlets in the city

Flow Brew & Dine, Microbrewery

Delhi’s popular craft microbrewery is pouring fresh Märzenbier to mark the occasion. The festive food lineup includes hand-twisted pretzels, German potato salad, hot dogs with caramelised onions, and a rich Dark Milk Stout Brownie for dessert.

When: On till October 4

Where: DLF Avenue, Saket

AnnaMaya, Andaz Delhi

AnnaMaya offers curated feast passes ranging from an all-day Beer Garden Pass to a complete Brew & Feast brunch setup. Expect traditional favourites like Chicken Schnitzel, Bratwurst, and Beer-Battered Fish alongside unlimited pours.

When:On till October 4

Where: Andaz Delhi, Aerocity

Cherry Bar, The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel

Cherry Bar goes all out with full Bavarian décor, German-inspired grilled platters, beer buckets, and live music designed to set the mood for a full evening of celebrations.

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Where: Shahdara, New Delhi

Stallion Bar, Pride Plaza Hotel

If your main focus is grabbing drinks with friends, Stallion Bar offers a Buy 1 Get 2 Free promotion on select beer brands, paired with sharing plates for an easy evening out.

When: On till October 4

Where: Aerocity, New Delhi

Ministry of Beer, Connaught Place

Enjoy German wheat and blonde beers on tap alongside classic brewpub entertainment like DJ sets, beer pong, and Jenga in the heart of CP.

When: On till October 4

Where: Block M, Connaught Place, New Delhi