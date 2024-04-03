Enter Margaritaville and beat the blazing heat with an icy blast of Margarita

The summer heat has returned and how! As the sun continues to blaze down, keeping yourself cool is the need of the hour. While coconut water, fresh juices, smoothies and even dairy-based bevvies like chaas and lassi along with milkshakes make for refreshing and thirst-quenching drinks, parties and date nights call for something cooling yet pretty. Look no further when a margarita is near. A mixologist shakes up a fresh batch of margaritas (representational image) (Unsplash)

A mixologist shakes up a fresh batch of margaritas (representational image) (Unsplash)

It’s margarita time

While Mexico has given many beloved ingredients - corn, avocados and chilies - to the world, the margarita, which is a perfect combo of sweet, salty, sour and bitter, tops the list. A classic ‘marg’, as it is called in common parlance, is made with tequila, lime juice and Cointreau or Triple Sec and is served in a glass with a salted rim.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Like all classic cocktails, the legends that invented it are blurry at best and can get embellished on the way. According to a story by the Smithsonian Magazine, the margarita was invented in 1938 by Carlos "Danny" Herrera at his restaurant Rancho La Gloria, in Baja California, Mexico. The ace mixologist created this drink for his customer, a former Ziegfeld dancer Marjorie King, who was allergic to many spirits, but not to tequila. Using the elements of a typical tequila shot - the liquor, salt and lemon - Herrera came up with the margarita. However, a rich Dallas socialite Margarita Sames claimed she whipped up this drink for friends while on vacation at her Acapulco home in 1948.

Step into Margaritaville and take a gander at these fun lip-smacking options:

Frozen Guava Margarita(Instagram)

Frozen Guava Margarita

A chilled marg with a hint of guava makes for a perfect brunch companion. Sharing her recipe, Danica Frye (@drinkswithdanica) says mix Tequila, orange liqueur, guava syrup, and margarita mix, which includes lime juice, sugar, salt, Cointreau, and optionally, citric acid in a blender. Add ice as needed and give it a whirl. Pour this icy drink into a glass that is rimmed with salt and garnished with a lime wheel.

Coconut margarita(Instagram)

Coconut Margarita

A fan of coconuts? Give this coconut margarita recipe by Toni KD (@gccocktaillove) a chance. Add gin, coconut liqueur, Blue Curaçao and freshly squeezed lime juice in a cocktail shaker. Mix in the coconut cream and loads of ice. Make a blend of salt, sugar and desiccated coconuts and pour the drink into this glass.

Grapefruit margarita(Instagram)

Grapefruit Margarita

Looking for a bright citrusy drink that will pair well with your meal? Rhonda Withers (@the_margarita_mum) shared a spicy margarita recipe that is made with jalapeño infused tequila, Cointreau and Lime Juice, along with pink grapefruit juice. Add honey or agave syrup according to your taste. In a cocktail shaker, add ingredients and ice and shake vigorously. Strain the drink onto ice in a glass and garnish with homemade dehydrated limes.

Cucumber Margarita(Instagram)

Cucumber Margarita

Cucumbers in a margarita? Tastes like summer in a glass. Kristen Stevens (@theendlessmeal) suggests first rimming your glass with salt and sugar and optionally some chilli powder. Juice a large cucumber⁠ and to it, add Tequila⁠, Triple Sec, and lime juice⁠. Strain the drink over crushed ice and sip away