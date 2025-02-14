Last-minute DIY cocktail recipes to make your Valentine's Day celebration special

Shake things up this Valentine's Day with a romantic twist on classic cocktails! Check out these easy-to-make, love-inspired combinations, from sweet and fruity to sophisticated and bubbly, we've got you covered with these simple DIY cocktail recipes to make your Valentine's Day celebration even more special! Rose Bellini

Red kiss on sapphire

prepared by Nibaran Mandal, bartender, Deltin Suites

Ingredients:

Gin 50 ml, peach syrup 30 ml, lemon juice 15 ml, sugar syrup 10 ml, soda water, ice, a dash of grenadine syrup, peach fruit or lime wedges (Garnish)

Method:

In a cocktail shaker put 50 ml of gin with ice and combine all the juice and syrup ingredients. Shake it well. Pour into a Hiball glass. Top up with soda water. Put a dash of grenadine syrup. Garnish with peach fruit wedges.

Deltin Dramble

Ingredients:

Whiskey 18 yrs 60 ml, cointreau 30 ml, lime juice 15 ml, sugar syrup 15 ml, grenadine syrup, crushed ice, mint sprig (garnish)

Method:

Pour 60 ml of whisky, 30ml of Cointreau, into a shaker with ice cubes. Add 15ml of lime juice and sugar. Shake well. Strain into an old-fashioned glass. Fill the glass with crushed ice. Put dash of grenadine syrup on top of the crushed ice.

Bitter Hearts Know Better

prepared by Prajwal Naik

Ingredients: Grenadine syrup(15ml), lime juice (10ml), simple syrup (10ml), tonic water (90ml), sprite (60ml). Garnish it with strawberries

Method: Take a Margarita glass. Pour 15ml of grenadine syrup into the glass. Add 10ml of lime juice. Add 10ml of simple syrup. Add some ice to the glass. Top up with 90ml of tonic water. Top up with 60ml of Sprite.

Vodka & Gummy Bear Jello-S

By Sonali Mullick, Head of Operations and Mixologist at Bayroute and Hitchki

Ingredients: 60 ml vodka, 1 pc Gummy Bear Jello, 20 ml Sweet & Sour Mix and100 g Ice

Method: Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add vodka and sweet & sour mix. Shake well until chilled. Strain into a short glass. Drop the gummy bear jello into the glass and serve immediately.

Rose Bellini

by Cafe Hawkers

Mix 1 egg white, 60mL vodka, 15mL lemon juice, and 15mL sugar in a shaker.

In a pitcher, muddle berries and vodka for 1 hour to release flavors.

Combine and garnish with a rose petal for a romantic touch.

Rose and Strawberry Fizz

Combine 5mL rose water, 6 strawberries, a pinch of salt, and 60mL gin in a shaker.

Top with 30mL soda and garnish with a strawberry and orange slice for a refreshing twist.