Pornstar Martini to Dua Lipa’s Diet Coke creation: Most talked about 2024 concoctions

From viral concoctions to celebrity-inspired drinks, 2024 saw a rise in unique and creative cocktail recipes that garnered attention online. Dua Lipa and Kendall Jenner

Whether it was Google’s most searched Pornstar Martini or singer Dua Lipa’s quirky Diet Coke and jalapeno mix, these trending beverages became more than just drinks as they sparked conversations and challenges on social media. Take a look at what all went viral:

Serve it with passion!

Combining flavours of passion fruit, vanilla, and sparkling wine - Pornstar Martini topped this year Google’s top 10 most searched recipes. The concoction is reportedly created by Ghanaian-British bar owner Douglas Ankrah in London in the early 2000.

More coffee, please

The espresso martini, invented in the 1980s, is made with vodka, coffee liqueur and espresso. Recently, singer Sabrina Carpenter’s track, Espresso, catapulted this classic to new heights. She also launched a limited-edition espresso martini kit. In April, model Kendall Jenner also launched a limited-edition coffee-flavoured tequila.

Beer cocktail for summer

Touted as the perfect summer drink, Pina Corona went viral on social media in July for it’s fun fusion mix. To make this concoction, take a pint of beer and mix it with ingredients used for Pina Colada, i.e. rum, coconut cream and pineapple juice.

A PG-rated martini

Combining the flavours of passion fruit, vanilla and sparkling wine, the explicitly-named Pornstar Martini topped this year Google’s most-searched recipes. It was reportedly created by Ghanaian-British bar owner Douglas Ankrah in London (UK) in the early 2000s.

Diet Coke and... jalapeño juice?

Singer Dua Lipa shocked fans when she revealed her favourite soda recipe in October. While in a restaurant in Austin (US), the singer concocted a drink with Diet Coke, pickle juice, jalapeño juice and brine over ice. The mix even received the attention of chef Gordon Ramsay who tried the combo and said, “Seriously Dua Lipa, for God’s sake girl. You’ll ruin your vocal cords!”

A Saltburn-inspired cocktail

Who would have imagined that the infamous bathtub scene from Saltburn, featuring actor Jacob Elordi, would be turned into a beverage? Following the film’s popularity, Australian cocktail brand Mr Consistent came up with drink cheekily named Jacob Elordi’s Bath Water. This viral sensation is made with lychee martini, coconut milk and gin.

An unconventional mix

Called Gatorwine, this concoction combines equal parts of an energy drink and cheap red wine. It was popularised by YouTuber and cook Andrew Rea in a special tasting video this August.

Honey, it’s viral!

The Honey Deuce is a light cocktail made with vodka, lemonade and raspberry liqueur, garnished with three honeydew melon balls shaped like tennis balls. The signature cocktail of the US Tennis Open, it became a social media sensation during the tournament, which was held in New York in August. Celebs including tennis player Serena Williams and singer Taylor Swift were spotted sipping the cocktail at the event.

Sleepy Girl Mocktail

The Sleepy Girl Mocktail is a popular pre-bedtime drink that ranked ninth out of ten trending on Google’s food and drink recipes in the US this year. The drink is made with tart cherry juice, magnesium powder and sparkling water. It shot to popularity owing to the inclusion of magnesium — an ingredient favoured by many content creators for promoting good sleep. The mocktail re-emerged as a winning beverage during Dry January, when many people were seeking non-alcoholic recipes online.

The Antz

Seefah, a restaurant in Mumbai, took inspiration from the night markets in Thailand and came up with the idea of serving a bizzare tequila-based cocktail in January. Named The Antz, this mix is garnished with fried black ants.