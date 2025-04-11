This Aam Panna margarita will help you beat the heat with a happy high

Aam panna is one of those classic drinks that is as nostalgic as it is exciting. The sweet and salty, tangy glass of natural goodness is probably being churned out by the day back home and don't get us wrong, no one in their right mind gets bored of aam panna. But we have for you here a bar update to this all-time classic that'll balance the punchy kick with some liquor-y sharpness. Say hello to aam panna margaritas! Aam panna margaritas to help you beat the heat with a happy high!(Photos: Spice Cravings, Serious Eats)

Aam Panna margarita

Ingredients: Ice cubes - 1.5 cups, tequila - 1.5 ounces, aam panna - 3tbsps, lime juice - 2tbsps, agave or sugar syrup - 1tsp (adjust for sweetness), chilli lime salt - 1/8tsp; garnishing — chilli lime salt for the rim, chilli mango slice

Method: Start by spreading some chilli lime salt on a flat plate and rubbing some lime on the rim of your glass. Swirl the glass rim over the plate to get a thick coating of the tangy and spicy salt on the rim. Now add ice cubes to the glass followed by the tequila, aam panna, lime juice and finally your agave or sugar syrup. Use a stirrer to mix the liquids well. Now slice up a mango and pick the sturdiest piece from the lot. Douse it well in the chilli lime salt and pierce a toothpick laterally through it. Place it on the rim of the glass and take your first spicy sip!

Notes: A teaspoon of agave or sugar syrup, which be your pick of sweetener, will be the perfect balance between the general tartness of the other ingredients and the sharpness of the tequila. If you like your cocktails on the sweeter side, just go in with a half teaspoon, or at the most, one more teaspoon of your sweetener. An additional tip to help you beat the heat is chill your glass for 20 minutes before you commence your little mixology moment.

(recipe from Spice Cravings)

You're probably not going to be sipping on the PG-13-coded aam panna much after finding this recipe!