Your favourite mithai just got a boozy makeover

So, the clinking of glasses is a sound we all know from celebrations. But if you listen closely, what’s inside those glasses is changing. With wedding season around the corner, the classic champagne or gin and tonic is getting a makeover. Think of your favourite childhood mithai or the smell of a festive kitchen, all turned into a drink

The new trend? Drinks that taste like your favourite dessert. Maybe think of your favourite childhood mithai or the smell of a festive kitchen, all turned into a drink.

Mixologists are turning desserts into cocktails, capturing the flavours, textures, and feelings in every sip. It’s where the pastry kitchen meets the bar, creating drinks that feel both new and comfortingly familiar.

The art of liquid nostalgia How, exactly, does a dense, nutty Kaju Katli or a syrup-soaked Gulab Jamun translate into a crystal glass? The secret, it seems, lies in deconstructing the memory. "The secret lies in deconstructing the mithai, its key ingredients, its texture, and the memory it evokes and then rebuilding it as a liquid experience," explains Chinmay Pednekar, Mixologist at Mezzo Mezzo, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu. Their philosophy is one of a "food-to-glass experience."

For their Kaju Katli cocktail, cashew-infused vodka provides the nutty base, while almond syrup and white chocolate liqueur mirror its rich decadence. A dash of cardamom bitters adds that unmistakable festive warmth, "only in a glass instead of a box."

On the other hand, Krishna Biradar, Restaurant Manager at Koishii, Penthouse at The St Regis Mumbai, also found inspiration in the iconic diamond-shaped sweet, sparked by childhood memories. "Growing up in India, I was always fascinated by the vibrant flavours... The way a single bite could transport me to a world of joy," he shares.

His interpretation blends tradition with a modern edge, featuring mezcal, ghee and dried milk, garnished with coconut milk, cashews, and pistachio dust. The result is a cocktail that captures the creamy, nutty essence of the mithai but filtered through an unexpected, smoky lens.

But it’s not just Katlis getting a liquid makeover. At The Westin Gurgaon, Mixologist Neeraj Bhatt decided to tackle the Gulab Jamun. His Gulab Gin Fizz is a "tribute to the timeless charm of Indian celebrations." Bhatt notes, “I wanted to reimagine the comfort of Gulab Jamun in a glass." By infusing gin with rose petals and combining it with cardamom syrup, lemon juice, and an egg white (or aquafaba) for a creamy, fizzy texture, he creates a drink that is "floral, creamy, and delicately spiced yet light enough to toast with." Event at Home Delhi, there's a cocktail that has flavours of Ras Malai.

Sometimes, the inspiration isn't a specific sweet but the very aroma of celebration itself. These cocktails capture the olfactory signature of a festive home. "During celebrations, the air is filled with the aroma of saffron and rose, ingredients that define Indian festivity," says Ankit Tiwari, Beverage Manager at Andaz Delhi. His Saffron and Rose Gin Infusion is a direct, elegant translation of that spirit. "It’s like enjoying your favourite mithai, but in a glass," he remarks.

This philosophy is echoed by Mikhail Singh, Partner at Mumbai's Gallops, who sought to translate "familiar notes like saffron, cardamom, rose, pistachio, khus khus into a contemporary format." For him, it’s about creating a dialogue between the past and present, "where royal heritage meets modern mixology."

His Kesar Kasturi cocktail is designed as a complete sensory journey. "The nose will smell kesar, the tongue will sense spices, and the throat will sense a liquorish warm feel," he describes. It’s a drink that tastes, quite literally, like culture and memory.

This trend also proves that inspiration is personal and knows no borders. It might be a moment, a place, or a mix of cultures. Take Brighter than Sunshine from The Hedonist at Fairmont Mumbai. Bar Manager Piyush Sidral didn’t base it on mithai but on a memory from Goa.

“Tasting Pasteis de Nata, Goa’s famous golden custard tarts, at a bakery in Dona Paula,” he recalls. That memory became a smooth, sweet cocktail with bourbon, custard, and cinnamon, capturing the warmth of a coastal sunset in a glass.

Similarly, one of the boldest takes on this trend is the Tirreti Bazaar cocktail at Call Me Ten in Delhi. It mixes festive comfort with a Japanese twist. The drink combines pandan-infused gin, wasabi, orange, mausambi, and Bengali mishti doi. “Tirreti Bazaar blends nostalgia with something new,” says Bar Manager Mohit Badh. “The mishti doi gives festive comfort, while pandan and wasabi add a Japanese touch.”