A look at Kareena Kapoor Khan desi fits to celebrate 25th anniversary in the film industry

Kareena Kapoor Khan entered Bollywood in 2000 with J. P. Dutta's Refuse, alongside actor Abhishek Bachchan. She went on to become a notable actor, who is considered a fashion inspiration, especially in the early naughts. This year, she is celebrating 25 years in the film industry. She also recently celebrated her 44th birthday. From Indian fits with a modern touch to traditional glamour, a glance at her style file will tell you the actor loves her Indian looks and desi fits. Kareena Kapoor Khan(instagram)

We break down some of her most stylish looks:

In a Benarasi blaze

Kareena Kapoor Khan wears a custom gown made by repurposing a Benarasi gown(instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 25th anniversary in the film industry and showed off her fashion prowess by wearing a custom pre-owned vintage Banarasi saree by designer Amit Aggarwal. The saree gown was “restored through meticulous pleating and innovative restoration techniques, preserving the original textile without cutting it.” The actor accessorised the ensemble with sheer black Opera gloves, golden Jimmy Choo pumps, a diamond crescent medallion necklace and matching earrings, and a ruby and emerald Polki ring.

Dazzling in red

For the recent Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Ambani residence, Kareena wore a crimson suit by designer Sabyasachi. The Begum of Pataudi gave off regal vibes with the exquisite gold embroidery running through her dupatta borders. But what caught everyone’s attention were the humongous statement chandelier earrings. She went for her standard makeup look - kohl-rimmed eyes, blush, and pinkish-nude lipstick.

An Anarkali wonder

Kareena Kapoor in an ivory and gold anarkali (instagram)

Looking like a vision right out of the olden Bollywood movies, Kareena wore an ivory and gold knee-length ivory anarkali. She styled it with a vest-like gold blouse and draped a dual-tone dupatta with metal gota and silk zari work on it. Keeping with the gold theme, the actor paired dangling golden earrings and embroidered juttis on her feet. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek bun as a tiny bindi adorned her forehead.

Painted in a golden hue

Kareena Kapoor Khan gives bling queen in gold co-ord set(instagram)

Acting like the fashion icon that she is, Kareena stepped out for a work event in a haze of gold. The actor wore designer Manish Malhotra’s gold and copper chevron sequinned co-ord set. Keeping the jewellery to a minimum, she wore some eye-catching danglers in the form of emerald and diamond earrings. The scalloped edge of her top added an interesting element. Her kohl-lined looks created a smouldering look, that matched her classic choice of nude lip colour.

A mauve movement

For one of the pre-wedding ceremonies of businesspeople Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Kareen wore a lavender beaded saree by designer Tarun Tahiliani. With a skinny pallu and a strapless blouse, this was a pretty modern take to the nine yards. In contrast to her mauve fit, the actor wore huge danglers with blue-ish-green stones and elements of purple in them. She wore a silver choker and some diamond rings.