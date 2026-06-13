A symbol of pride: DR Congo's leopard-print bags steal the show at the2026 FIFA World Cup

After a challenging journey to the FIFA World Cup 2026, the Democratic Republic of the Congo's national team arrived in Houston making a powerful style statement. Nicknamed "Les Léopards," the squad stepped off the plane carrying matching custom leopard-print travel bags, reportedly created by Congolese label JMAKXPARIS, paired with tailored suits featuring leopard-print panels. The coordinated look paid tribute to the team's identity while celebrating home-grown design on a global stage. Their arrival comes after spending three weeks in Europe due to Ebola-related travel restrictions, making the fashion-forward entrance an especially symbolic moment for a nation returning to the World Cup for the first time since 1974.

DR Congo's leopard-print bags steal the show at the 2026 FIFA World Cup