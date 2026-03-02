Actor Awards 2026: Gwyneth Paltrow to Sarah Pidgeon make a case for some drop-waist drama

The Actor Awards - previously known as the Screen Actor Guild Awards - was held last night at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium. You could feel the essence of the rebrand in the air. Things felt...different - but good thing we always have the red carpet to simultaneously pull us back into nostalgia, whilst forecasting couture trends that should dominate your wardrobe. And last night, the drop-waist silhouette made quite some headway in attempting to mint a Spring spot for itself. We pulled out the best of the lot for you.

Drop-waist drama turns heads at Actor Awards 2026 (Photos: X)