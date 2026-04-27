After the clean girl era, hair is getting its volume back this summer

On red carpets and beyond, the shift is already visible, and it’s hard to miss once you start looking.

For celebrity hairstylist Sangeeta Hegde, who has styled celebrities like Kajol, Radhika Mercant, and Vaani Kapoor, the return feels inevitable. She pointed out, “Trends don’t disappear. They pause. People are moving on from ultra-sleek styles. Voluminous hair feels more glamorous and expressive. It adds movement, it stands out, and clients are leaning towards fuller-looking textures again.”

The pendulum has officially swung. After seasons of glassy lengths, poker-straight strands, and tightly pulled-back slick buns, hair is loosening up. Big, bouncy, unapologetically voluminous hair is back, bringing a distinctly 90s energy with it. Think layered cuts, lifted roots, and that unmistakable volume that once made the FRIENDS’ Rachel Green blowout a cultural phenomenon. With nostalgia at an all-time high, the mood has clearly shifted. But this isn’t a copy-paste revival of voluminous hair. In 2026, it is softer, easier, and far more wearable.

Sydney Sweeney leaned fully into bombshell territory with a smooth, wavy blowout at the premiere of Euphoria Season 3. Paired with a white dress from Pierre Cardin’s archives, the hair did what great 90s hair always did - soften the look while still making it feel intentional.

Gigi Hadid, on the other hand, gave the trend a more directional spin. It’s essentially a reworked butterfly cut with a blowout finish, and it lands somewhere between nostalgic and sharply current.

Closer home, Kriti Sanon leaned into soft, voluminous waves at a recent award show. Her wavy brown hair framed her face without overwhelming it. Her version of volume was easy, making it a natural fit for both red carpet appearances and more relaxed outings.

Wamiqa Gabbi took a slightly more playful route, opting for bouncy, full-bodied curls at a recent screening. The volume here was more pronounced, almost leaning into retro territory.

Then there’s Shanaya Kapoor, who proved just how flexible the trend can be. Styled with a punk-leaning, leather-heavy outfit, her softly curled, voluminous short hair brought in movement.

Hair expert Sneha J Jhaveri, founder of Vous Your Hair Story, Mumbai, explained, “Hair right now is about feeling soft, full, and alive. There’s a clear influence of the ’90s supermodel aesthetic with bouncy blowouts and effortless glamour. What’s interesting is that today’s volume isn’t stiff or overdone. It’s more relaxed and in line with effortless luxury.”