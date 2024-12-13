Alia Bhatt to Aaliyah Kashyap: Judas are out, flowing locks are in — take cue from these new-age brides!

The era of the maximalist bride is still alive and thriving, but the minimalist pastel-clad bride brigade is no far behind, when it comes to popularity. Part of the bridal regalia then, is of course elaborate up-dos centred around the juda. But at a time when bedazzled sneakers have replaced sky-high bridal heels and red isn't the only shaadi-appropriate shade, why should hair be left out of the mix? It isn't hard to see how new-age brides are consistently reinventing themselves, part and parcel of which is ditching the juda in favour of perfectly-set free-flowing locks. Here's your vision board for inspo. Aaliyah Kashyap to Alia Bhatt: New-age brides are letting their hair down, literally(Photos: Instagram/aaliyahkashyap, aliaabhatt)

Aaliyah Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap tied the knot with her long-time beau Shane Gregoire earlier this week, in a beautiful and dreamy pastel-hued ceremony. Both the bride and her bridal entourage were dressed in blush shades. Aaliyah wore a lace, jaal and zardozi-lined bloom couture Tarun Tahiliani lehenga. Her honey brown hair, neatly set with a centre-part was clearly the perfect choice for the big day.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's wedding to Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022 set the ball rolling on multiple bridal trends. Ivory ensembles definitely blew up the marital markets and the minimal bride aesthetic got as mainstream a model it could possibly score. Another trailblazing detail? The open hair neatly tucked half-in and half-out of the veil.

Shibani Dandekar

Definitely a more modern take on the fun and carefree bride, Shibani Dandekar's was a red and beige corset-clad bride for her wedding to Farhan Akhtar in February 2022. The Jade piece carried a sheer, crimson veil through which peaked her long flowing tresses.

Rhea Kapoor

Speaking of flowing locks, Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with long-time partner Karan Boolani in August 2021. The bride wore Kapoor family favourite, Anamika Khanna and while the pristine and regal ensembles did of course get attention, what actually stole the show was the veil of real pearls cladding her straight long black locks. Definitely one for the books.

Special mention: Katrina Kaif and Ananya Panday

Not for their 'wedding' per se, but one of Katrina Kaif's wedding photoshoots with now-husband Vicky Kaushal, featured her in a floral organza Sabyasachi saree. the poker straight hair peaking out of the pallu doubling up as a veil, was definitely quite the regal detail, making Katrina the bride, stand out.

And speaking of weddings, before we alarm you, no, Ananya Panday did not get married overnight. We're simply referring to her marriage sequence from the series Call Me Bae, which is directly inspired from everyone's favourite Bollywood wedding - Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's. Ananya was dressed in pastel pink with a sheer veil, through which peaked her open locks.

