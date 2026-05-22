All that glitters at Cannes isn’t gold

The Cannes Film Festival has taken over social media feeds once again. Held this year from May 12 to May 23, the festival continues to represent the pinnacle of cinematic prestige. This time, however, beyond the glamour and carefully curated red carpet moments, a more troubling narrative has begun to surface. The red carpet at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. (Credits: Instagram)

The red carpet con Pankhuri Harikrishnan, founder of Fetch, a PR agency, took to her Instagram Stories to call out what she describes as a growing scam ecosystem operating around the Cannes Film Festival.

In her Stories, she wrote, "I've been called by various individuals who have been promised carpets and after they have landed in Cannes, the organisers have vanished. I want to know who are these organisers? What is their credibility? How have people trusted them? Also why do these people want to be on the Cannes red carpet in the first place?"