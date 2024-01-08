Amanda Seyfried to Rosemund Pike: Beauty moments from Golden Globes 2024

Amanda Seyfried’s purple eyeshadow to Rosemund Pike’s veil, here are the best beauty looks from the red carpet. Beauty looks to emulate from Golden Globes 2024

Striking veil

Saltburn’s Rosemund Pike might have wore the black lace across her face to cover up the consequences of a skiing accident, but the headpiece happens to be the most stunning beauty looks of this year’s Golden Globes. There was a blush shade of pink on her cheek and lips underneath the veil.

Red lips and red bow

Rachel Brosnahan decided to paint the town red quite literally with her red on red coquette look. The red bow on her pony matching with her red dress and red lipstick was a moment.

Spidery lashes

Natasha Lyonne opted for bold ‘60s spidery lashes and styled her hair in atomic orange curls. Her eyes certainly did all the talking on the red carpet.

Face framing tendrils

The famous Y2K hairstyle of tendrils was a major hit on the red carpet with Hailee Steinfeld rocking the hairdo with utmost elan. Her hair was tied in a romantic updo.

Smokey purple eyeshadow

Amanda Seyfried decided to match her purple bow with her eyemakeup and went for a smoky purple eyeshadow that further accentuated her green eyes. Rest of her face remained understated.