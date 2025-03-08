An evening of divas, talent and big wins!

The Grand Finale of LIVA Miss Diva 2024 witnessed a mix of fashion, glamour, talent and empowerment as India’s next big winners in beauty, fashion design and content creation were crowned on Friday night in Mumbai. (L to R) LIVA Miss Diva Content Creator 2024 Ananya Praveen, LIVA Miss Diva Supranational 2024 Ayushree Malik, LIVA Miss Diva Cosmo 2024 Vipra Mehta and LIVA Miss Diva Fashion Designer 2024 Sudhruti Padhiary

Hosted by model Nehal Chudasama and actor-model Tanuj Virwani, the evening saw 24 finalists — the top eight from each category — take centre stage.

A dance and fashion round kickstarted the event where finalists graced the ramp in an exclusive collection by designer Mandira Wirk. It was followed by the content creator contest where finalists presented their creative projects to the judges.

Liva Miss Diva 2024 winners with members of the jury on stage

The jury panel featured mentors model Ritika Khatnani, fashion designers Sonaakshi Raaj and Mandira Wirk, personality and image transformation coach Bhavana Singh, actor Fardeen Khan, Miss Cosmo 2024 Ketut Permata Juliastrid and Miss Supranational 2023 Andrea Aguilera.

High-energy performances by rapper Pho, singers Pragati Nagpal and Arjun Tanwar left the crowd electrified. Next, the fashion designer finalists brought to life regal affair-themed original ethnic ensembles. In the final round, the divas took the stage for question-answers.

LIVA Miss Diva Supranational 2024 winner Ayushree Malik and LIVA Miss Diva Cosmo 2024 winner Vipra Mehta

Ayushree Malik, a 20-year-old student from Delhi was crowned as LIVA Miss Diva Supranational 2024 and taking the LIVA Miss Diva Cosmo 2024 crown was Vipra Mehta, a 22-year-old hailing from Rajasthan. They will now represent India at Miss Supranational 2025 and Miss Cosmo 2025, respectively.

LIVA Miss Diva Content Creator 2024 winner Ananya Praveen and LIVA Miss Diva Fashion Designer 2024 winner Sudhruti Padhiary

The showcase also unveiled the first-ever winners in two new categories. Odisha’s Sudhruti Padhiary won the LIVA Miss Diva Fashion Designer 2024 contest, while Ananya Praveen from Bihar took the title of LIVA Miss Diva Content Creator 2024.

The event also saw actors Suchitra Pillaai, Manasi Scott, Malvika Raaj, among others in attendance.