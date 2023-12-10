An inhuman publicity stunt at a time Rohit Bal is so unwell: Lalit Tehlan

Designer Rohit Bal, 62, who was admitted to Medanta Hospital in the NCR on November 23 after suffering from heart failure, is now off the ventilator. While he recuperates, his loved ones are praying for his full recovery, including his close friend, former model Lalit Tehlan. Refuting the claims made by designer Rohit Gandhi in a media report, that Tehlan is not “allowed” to meet Bal, the model says, “Gudda (Bal) is not only one of my oldest friends but dearest too. It’s a friendship of 20 years. I want to see him healthy and happy. This has been a very stressful time for all his loved ones! These reports about me not being allowed near Gudda seem to be some kind of publicity stunt.”

Lalit is relieved that Rohit is showing signs of recovery

It’s utter nonsense,” says former model and entrepreneur Lalit Tehlan, about the published media report where designer Rohit Gandhi claimed Tehlan is not allowed to meet designer Rohit Bal in the hospital where he is admitted. “I went along with him to the hospital, I got him into the ICU... I was with him all through and I am still there. It’s just that he is in a sedated state and he is unable to chat. Some people are creating trouble by giving false statements in such a critical time, which is very inhuman,” Tehlan adds.

The 36-year-old is quite relieved that Bal is showing signs of recovery. “Gudda won’t give up. We all are standing by him. He is finally off the ventilator and showing signs of recovery, which is very relieving for all of us,” says Tehlan, stressing that Bal’s family has absolutely no issues with Tehlan’s presence.

This is affirmed by Bal’s elder brother Rakesh Bal, who also rubbishes the claims, saying, “No one has stopped Lalit Tehlan from seeing Gudda. He is in isolation because of his health condition and that’s why he is not able to talk to anyone for the time being. These reports are upsetting.”

Last year in November, Gandhi had filed a threat-to-life police complaint against Lalit Tehlan, which he didn’t pursue. He also blamed Tehlan for Bal’s deteriorating health.

Gandhi tells us that he has no idea what stand the family has taken regarding Tehlan. “Gudda’s friends don’t want to have any association with him. I personally do not like him and have enough reasons for it,” says Gandhi, who has been living in a rehabilitation centre in Chhatarpur for the last seven days to "detox after the party season".

Close friend, Julie Deb, who is regularly in touch with Bal’s family, is also dismayed by the statement. “This is not the time to mud-sling. One must move away from the past and focus on Bal’s well-being,” says the marketing professional, who had filed a complaint against Tehlan last year, accusing him of threatening her. Deb didn’t pursue her complaint and says that the issues between her and Tehlan stand resolved.