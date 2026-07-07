Ananya Panday embraces double denim at Chanel's haute couture show in Paris

Actor Ananya Panday made a stylish appearance at the Chanel Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture show in Paris. The French luxury fashion house’s first ever brand ambassador in India stepped out in an elegant head-to-toe Chanel ensemble that put a sophisticated spin on double denim on Tuesday.

Ananya Panday at Chanel show in Paris (Photo: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP)

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For the fashion show, Panday wore a light-blue quilted denim jacket paired with a matching knee-length pencil skirt. The coordinated set was layered over a fitted white top, creating a clean and polished silhouette. She completed the look with black and white Chanel heels and a black-and-white patterned clutch, adding subtle contrast to the monochromatic look. Her makeup was equally effortless, with fresh, dewy skin, softly defined eyes and nude lips. She styled her hair in a relaxed updo with loose face-framing strands.

Here’s how to steal the style

Pair a structured light-wash denim jacket with a coordinating midi or pencil skirt for a sleek look

Layer a fitted white crew-neck or tank top underneath to let the denim take centre stage

A structured black-and-white clutch or top-handle bag adds sophistication

A chunky silver chain necklace and a few delicate rings are enough to complete the ensemble

Think radiant skin, softly defined eyes and nude lips for an effortless beauty look. For the hair, go for a relaxed updo or sleek low bun