Bixie: A crossover cut that steals the spotlight

Leading this fresh wave is Rama Duwaji, First Lady of New York City, whose recent haircut has quietly revived the bixie, now trending with nearly 40,000 posts under the #Bixie hashtag on Instagram.

Hair trends love extremes. One season, it is all about long, romantic lengths; the next, it swings sharply toward cropped, no-nonsense cuts. Sitting comfortably in between is the bixie cut — a crossover between bob and pixie cuts — which has recently made a comeback and is catching on fast. Though the haircut is not new, its return feels modern rather than nostalgic.

Duwaji’s take on the bixie feels calm and confident. It frames the face without overpowering it, allowing the natural texture take the centre stage. “It fits perfectly with where beauty is headed right now,” says stylist Bharat Luthra. “When style is stepping away from excess, the bixie feels just right,” he adds.

So what exactly is a bixie cut? The bixie is a cut where the hair usually falls around the jawline or cheekbone, with shorter layers at the back and softer, face-framing pieces in front. The result is a cut that feels light, sharp, and easy to live with.

What makes it appealing is its versatility. It offers the freshness of short hair without feeling too drastic, and it can be styled, polished or messy without losing its shape.

How to wear it now? Low maintenance is a big reason the bixie is having a moment. Unlike a pixie, it grows out well and does not demand daily heat styling. A trim every six to eight weeks keeps the shape fresh.

Shorter hair naturally draws attention to the face, highlighting cheekbones, eyes, and jawlines. It pairs well with clean skin, brushed brows, and a strong lip.

More than anything, the bixie feels like a mood. It signals confidence, self-assurance, and ease. Speaking of the cut’s growing popularity, hairstylist Aamir Khan states, “The bixie gives you a fresh start without feeling too dramatic. People love it because it’s bold, but still wearable every day.”