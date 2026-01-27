Bixie: A crossover cut that steals the spotlight
The bixie has roots in the 1970s, a decade when women began cutting their hair short as a sign of independence.
Hair trends love extremes. One season, it is all about long, romantic lengths; the next, it swings sharply toward cropped, no-nonsense cuts. Sitting comfortably in between is the bixie cut — a crossover between bob and pixie cuts — which has recently made a comeback and is catching on fast. Though the haircut is not new, its return feels modern rather than nostalgic.
Leading this fresh wave is Rama Duwaji, First Lady of New York City, whose recent haircut has quietly revived the bixie, now trending with nearly 40,000 posts under the #Bixie hashtag on Instagram.
Duwaji’s take on the bixie feels calm and confident. It frames the face without overpowering it, allowing the natural texture take the centre stage. “It fits perfectly with where beauty is headed right now,” says stylist Bharat Luthra. “When style is stepping away from excess, the bixie feels just right,” he adds.
So what exactly is a bixie cut?
The bixie is a cut where the hair usually falls around the jawline or cheekbone, with shorter layers at the back and softer, face-framing pieces in front. The result is a cut that feels light, sharp, and easy to live with.
What makes it appealing is its versatility. It offers the freshness of short hair without feeling too drastic, and it can be styled, polished or messy without losing its shape.
How to wear it now?
Low maintenance is a big reason the bixie is having a moment. Unlike a pixie, it grows out well and does not demand daily heat styling. A trim every six to eight weeks keeps the shape fresh.
Shorter hair naturally draws attention to the face, highlighting cheekbones, eyes, and jawlines. It pairs well with clean skin, brushed brows, and a strong lip.
More than anything, the bixie feels like a mood. It signals confidence, self-assurance, and ease. Speaking of the cut’s growing popularity, hairstylist Aamir Khan states, “The bixie gives you a fresh start without feeling too dramatic. People love it because it’s bold, but still wearable every day.”
A celeb's approved comeback
After Duwaji’s appearance at husband, Zohran Mamdani’s swearing-in ceremony, celebrities quickly followed. At the Golden Globes 2026, actor Teyana Taylor wore her bixie with confidence, switching between sleek styling and a more undone finish. Model Taylor Hill opted for a softer version with gentle layers, while actor- singer Zoë Kravitz kept it minimal at The Academy gala.
Hairstylist Sneha J Jhaveri sums up the appeal: “People want short hair, but they still want flexibility. The bixie gives you that. You can wear it smooth, textured, or completely natural, and it still looks put together.”
A haircut with history
The bixie has roots in the 1970s, a decade when women began cutting their hair short as a sign of independence. Think actor Jane Birkin and Goldie Hawn, who made cropped, textured hair look effortless and cool. Over time, the look faded as blunt bobs and long, glossy waves took over. Even in the 2000s, a-list actors like Natalie Portman and Winona Ryder were OG bixie icons.
But like most good trends, it has found its way back, yet its reinvention is more subtle and contemporary. Today’s bixie is softer and more adaptable, working across different hair textures and lifestyles. It looks as good off-duty as it does on the red carpet.
