Capri pants are back, and here’s how to style them

Alia Bhatt

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Actor Alia Bhatt gives the capri a ‘boss lady’ makeover as she arrived for the 79th Cannes Film Festival on Monday. Her all-black ensemble is perfect for your travel style.

Hailey Bieber and Alia Bhatt

Hailey Bieber

American model and media personality Hailey Bieber embraces the trend in bold polka-dot capris, pairing them with a simple black tank and kitten-heel slides for an effortlessly balanced look.

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Lily Collins

{{^usCountry}} Actor Lily Collins styles classic black capris with a white cropped cardigan and minimal thong heels, creating the perfect off-duty look. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Actor Lily Collins styles classic black capris with a white cropped cardigan and minimal thong heels, creating the perfect off-duty look. {{/usCountry}}

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Bella Hadid

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Model Bella Hadid takes the capri into the night. She pairs high-waisted leggings with a corset and a leather jacket, proving that this silhouette can be just as sexy as a mini skirt.

Amanda Seyfried

Who says capris aren’t for the red carpet? Actor Amanda Seyfried proves they are office-to-evening ready by pairing hers with a structured grey plaid blazer

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How to style it right:

Capris offer more coverage than shorts while feeling lighter and more stylish than full-length trousers. The key to pulling them off lies in the footwear. To avoid making your legs look shorter, pair them with a pointed-toe heel, a sleek slingback, or a minimalist sandal. Whether you go for a sporty version or a tailored fabric, keep the proportions balanced: if the pants are tight, play with oversized blazers or chunky knits on top.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanchita Kalra ...Read More Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City. Read Less

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