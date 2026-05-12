Capri pants are back, and here’s how to style them
Take a look at how your favourite icons are styling the trend and why you need a pair in your wardrobe
Actor Alia Bhatt gives the capri a ‘boss lady’ makeover as she arrived for the 79th Cannes Film Festival on Monday. Her all-black ensemble is perfect for your travel style.
American model and media personality Hailey Bieber embraces the trend in bold polka-dot capris, pairing them with a simple black tank and kitten-heel slides for an effortlessly balanced look.
Actor Lily Collins styles classic black capris with a white cropped cardigan and minimal thong heels, creating the perfect off-duty look.{{/usCountry}}
Actor Lily Collins styles classic black capris with a white cropped cardigan and minimal thong heels, creating the perfect off-duty look.{{/usCountry}}
Model Bella Hadid takes the capri into the night. She pairs high-waisted leggings with a corset and a leather jacket, proving that this silhouette can be just as sexy as a mini skirt.
Who says capris aren’t for the red carpet? Actor Amanda Seyfried proves they are office-to-evening ready by pairing hers with a structured grey plaid blazer
How to style it right:
Capris offer more coverage than shorts while feeling lighter and more stylish than full-length trousers. The key to pulling them off lies in the footwear. To avoid making your legs look shorter, pair them with a pointed-toe heel, a sleek slingback, or a minimalist sandal. Whether you go for a sporty version or a tailored fabric, keep the proportions balanced: if the pants are tight, play with oversized blazers or chunky knits on top.