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Celebrities join Knicks Parade as New York turns blue and orange

New York comes together in celebration as fans and celebrities honour the Knicks’ historic NBA title win.

Updated on: Jun 19, 2026 04:35 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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As the New York Knicks celebrate their first NBA title in 53 years, A-list celebrities join thousands of fans at a high-energy ticker-tape parade, turning the celebration into a star-studded spectacle.

(L-R) NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani with wife Rama Duwaji, actor Timothee Chalamet

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani stepped out in an NY Knicks Josh Hart jersey, number 3, layered under his suit, with an orange polka-dot tie. His wife, Rama Duwaji, wore a one-shoulder upcycled top crafted from the team’s tees in white, orange and blue, paired with a full black skirt and playful orange pompom earrings.

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / Celebrities join Knicks Parade as New York turns blue and orange
Home / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / Celebrities join Knicks Parade as New York turns blue and orange
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