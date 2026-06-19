Celebrities join Knicks Parade as New York turns blue and orange

As the New York Knicks celebrate their first NBA title in 53 years, A-list celebrities join thousands of fans at a high-energy ticker-tape parade, turning the celebration into a star-studded spectacle.

(L-R) NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani with wife Rama Duwaji, actor Timothee Chalamet

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NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani stepped out in an NY Knicks Josh Hart jersey, number 3, layered under his suit, with an orange polka-dot tie. His wife, Rama Duwaji, wore a one-shoulder upcycled top crafted from the team’s tees in white, orange and blue, paired with a full black skirt and playful orange pompom earrings.

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{{^usCountry}} Timothée Chalamet leaned into the team’s colours in a bright orange hoodie, white jeans and dark sunglasses, keeping his luxury streetwear streak intact at the celebration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timothée Chalamet leaned into the team’s colours in a bright orange hoodie, white jeans and dark sunglasses, keeping his luxury streetwear streak intact at the celebration. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Teyana Taylor made a bold statement by rocking a vivid orange bob. She added a contrasting blue cap and accessorized with chunky silver jewellery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Teyana Taylor made a bold statement by rocking a vivid orange bob. She added a contrasting blue cap and accessorized with chunky silver jewellery. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Alicia Keys closed the parade at City Hall in a rhinestone-studded, Knicks-inspired leather look, performing Empire State of Mind in tribute to her hometown team. She wore a cropped leather jacket encrusted with crystals and New York lettering. The look was paired with a black bodysuit, fitted leather pants and pointed-toe heels, finished with oversized hoops, a statement chain and a sleek braided ponytail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alicia Keys closed the parade at City Hall in a rhinestone-studded, Knicks-inspired leather look, performing Empire State of Mind in tribute to her hometown team. She wore a cropped leather jacket encrusted with crystals and New York lettering. The look was paired with a black bodysuit, fitted leather pants and pointed-toe heels, finished with oversized hoops, a statement chain and a sleek braided ponytail. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mariska Hargitay wore a custom blue baby tee reading ‘Brilliant Thing #11: The Knicks,’ paired with orange drawstring trousers. The tee paid a nod to her Broadway debut show Every Brilliant Thing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mariska Hargitay wore a custom blue baby tee reading ‘Brilliant Thing #11: The Knicks,’ paired with orange drawstring trousers. The tee paid a nod to her Broadway debut show Every Brilliant Thing. {{/usCountry}}

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