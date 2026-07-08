Chanel's Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture show in Paris gets an Indian touch

Set against a fairytale-inspired backdrop of towering beanstalks and oversized blooms, Chanel’s Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture collection celebrated storytelling through fashion. Adding an Indian touch to Matthieu Blazy’s showcase were runway models Bhavitha Mandava, Lakshmi Menon and Bhoomi Yadav, while brand ambassador Ananya Panday attended from the front row.

(L-R) Bhavitha Mandava and Lakshmi Menon at Chanel's Fall/Winter 2026 showcase in Paris

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Model Bhavitha Mandava walked the Chanel runway in a dreamy beige-and-orange midi dress featuring layers of fabric that resembled delicate flower petals, perfectly capturing the collection’s fairytale mood.

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{{^usCountry}} Supermodel Lakshmi Menon sashayed down the runway in a flowing lavender couture look that reflected the soft, romantic spirit of Chanel’s latest collection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Supermodel Lakshmi Menon sashayed down the runway in a flowing lavender couture look that reflected the soft, romantic spirit of Chanel’s latest collection. {{/usCountry}}

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Model Bhoomika Yadav turned heads in a striking black-and-white ensemble that paired the fashion house’s signature craftsmanship with clean, contemporary tailoring.

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Chanel’s first-ever brand ambassador from India, actor Ananya Panday, attended the show in a coordinated light-blue quilted denim jacket and matching pencil skirt layered over a white top.