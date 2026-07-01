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Desi models take over Paris Men’s Runway

Three young Indian models made their Paris Men's Fashion Week debut, walking for luxury houses like Dior and Rick Owens during the Spring/Summer 2027 showcases.

Published on: Jul 01, 2026 12:15 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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As the Spring/Summer 2027 menswear collections come to a close at Men’s Fashion Week in Paris, three Indian models made their runway debut, marking a notable moment for emerging talent on the global stage

Yug Devalia

(L-R) Yug Devalia, Aryan Acharya, Abby Prakash at Paris Men's Fashion Week

Making his Paris Fashion Week debut, this 19-year-old engineering student from Mumbai walked for Dior in a cropped checked jacket, layered shirt and tailored trousers. Calling it “a huge milestone,” Yug told GQ, “Being trusted to walk for the house felt like a real honour. It reminded me why I started modelling in the first place.”

Aryan Acharya

The 20-year-old filmmaking student from Mumbai embraced designer Rick Owens’ signature avant-garde aesthetic, wearing sculptural silhouettes with towering boots. Describing the experience, Abby said, “Everything felt intentional but still crazy... The boots completely changed my height, posture, and everything about how I carried myself.”

(Written by Aditya Sagar)

 
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