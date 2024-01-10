Double denim to metallics: Here is how you can layer up like Vijay Varma

A BONE FOR MONOTONE Vijay Varma in a checkered print oversized suit set(Photo: Instagram)

Vijay Varma in a monotone style in a white blazer, kurta and pyjama set(Photo: Instagram)

For a timeless day look, choose a monotone outfit like Vijay’s with a white blazer, kurta and pyjama. Be it a beach wedding or a white sangeet, stay layered and on your fashion game in this three-piece set.

METALLIC PARTY

Vijay Varma in a black metallic structured jacket teamed with a sheer shirt and wide leg trousers (Photo: Instagram)

With the party season upon us, make a case for metallics like Vijay. Keep it interesting in a black metallic structured jacket teamed with a sheer shirt and wide leg trousers with flap details. Close off with black shoes for maximum impact.

A CUT ABOVE THE REST

Heading out for an event and want to show off your eccentric side? Vijay’s OTT checkered print set will help you do just that. With a dramatic lapel, oversized silhouette and a knee cut-out pant, it will help you stand apart.

DOUBLE DENIM

Vijay Varma in an oversized denim jacket and a pair of jeans(Photo: Instagram)

For a day out with the boys, take inspo from Vijay and keep it uber cool in an oversized denim jacket and a pair of jeans. The loose fit will keep you warm and yet make an effortless style statement. Cap off with a white shirt underneath the jacket and white sneakers.

MAROON MAGIC

Vijay Varma in a maroon double-breasted suit(Photo: Instagram)

Giving occasion menswear goals is Vijay in a maroon suit that is perfect for the festive and wedding season both. The printed double-breasted suit will stand out as a breath of fresh air in a sea of black suits as you head for the next reception party. Spruce it up with a layered necklace.