Double denim to metallics: Here is how you can layer up like Vijay Varma
With the nip in the air, it’s time to layer up like actor Vijay Varma. From doubling on denim to pulling off a blazer on a kurta, he shows us how it’s done
A BONE FOR MONOTONE
For a timeless day look, choose a monotone outfit like Vijay’s with a white blazer, kurta and pyjama. Be it a beach wedding or a white sangeet, stay layered and on your fashion game in this three-piece set.
METALLIC PARTY
With the party season upon us, make a case for metallics like Vijay. Keep it interesting in a black metallic structured jacket teamed with a sheer shirt and wide leg trousers with flap details. Close off with black shoes for maximum impact.
A CUT ABOVE THE REST
Heading out for an event and want to show off your eccentric side? Vijay’s OTT checkered print set will help you do just that. With a dramatic lapel, oversized silhouette and a knee cut-out pant, it will help you stand apart.
DOUBLE DENIM
For a day out with the boys, take inspo from Vijay and keep it uber cool in an oversized denim jacket and a pair of jeans. The loose fit will keep you warm and yet make an effortless style statement. Cap off with a white shirt underneath the jacket and white sneakers.
MAROON MAGIC
Giving occasion menswear goals is Vijay in a maroon suit that is perfect for the festive and wedding season both. The printed double-breasted suit will stand out as a breath of fresh air in a sea of black suits as you head for the next reception party. Spruce it up with a layered necklace.