close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Showstoppers / Double denim to metallics: Here is how you can layer up like Vijay Varma

Double denim to metallics: Here is how you can layer up like Vijay Varma

ByShweta Sunny
Jan 10, 2024 12:07 PM IST

With the nip in the air, it’s time to layer up like actor Vijay Varma. From doubling on denim to pulling off a blazer on a kurta, he shows us how it’s done

A BONE FOR MONOTONE

Vijay Varma in a checkered print oversized suit set(Photo: Instagram)
Vijay Varma in a checkered print oversized suit set(Photo: Instagram)
Vijay Varma in a monotone style in a white blazer, kurta and pyjama set(Photo: Instagram)
Vijay Varma in a monotone style in a white blazer, kurta and pyjama set(Photo: Instagram)

For a timeless day look, choose a monotone outfit like Vijay’s with a white blazer, kurta and pyjama. Be it a beach wedding or a white sangeet, stay layered and on your fashion game in this three-piece set.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

METALLIC PARTY

Vijay Varma in a black metallic structured jacket teamed with a sheer shirt and wide leg trousers (Photo: Instagram)
Vijay Varma in a black metallic structured jacket teamed with a sheer shirt and wide leg trousers (Photo: Instagram)

With the party season upon us, make a case for metallics like Vijay. Keep it interesting in a black metallic structured jacket teamed with a sheer shirt and wide leg trousers with flap details. Close off with black shoes for maximum impact.

A CUT ABOVE THE REST

Vijay Varma in a checkered print oversized suit set(Photo: Instagram)
Vijay Varma in a checkered print oversized suit set(Photo: Instagram)

Heading out for an event and want to show off your eccentric side? Vijay’s OTT checkered print set will help you do just that. With a dramatic lapel, oversized silhouette and a knee cut-out pant, it will help you stand apart.

DOUBLE DENIM

Vijay Varma in an oversized denim jacket and a pair of jeans(Photo: Instagram)
Vijay Varma in an oversized denim jacket and a pair of jeans(Photo: Instagram)

For a day out with the boys, take inspo from Vijay and keep it uber cool in an oversized denim jacket and a pair of jeans. The loose fit will keep you warm and yet make an effortless style statement. Cap off with a white shirt underneath the jacket and white sneakers.

MAROON MAGIC

Vijay Varma in a maroon double-breasted suit(Photo: Instagram)
Vijay Varma in a maroon double-breasted suit(Photo: Instagram)

Giving occasion menswear goals is Vijay in a maroon suit that is perfect for the festive and wedding season both. The printed double-breasted suit will stand out as a breath of fresh air in a sea of black suits as you head for the next reception party. Spruce it up with a layered necklace.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out