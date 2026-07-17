Double the tops, double the style: The layering trend taking over summer wardrobes

While high-temperature dressing usually calls for stripping down to the bare minimum, this trend swings in the opposite direction. This celebrity-approved, minimalist-friendly two-tops trend, where a smaller top is layered over a larger one, has become the season’s buzziest style hack.

Celebs and influencers driving the revival

Actor Sharvari Wagh wearing the double top trend; Alicia Silverstone from Clueless in the 90s wearing a similar fit.

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Fashion’s latest layering obsession is proving that trends always come full circle. Actor Sharvari Wagh embraced the look during promotions for Alpha, styling a high-neck black tank over a white scoop-neck tank for a striking contrast. Sharvari Wagh Meanwhile, actor Gigi Hadid channelled late-’90s nostalgia by pairing a blue short-sleeved tee over a cream long-sleeve top while travelling through JFK Airport. Even actor Alexa Demi joined the trend, layering a white short sleeve “I <3 Rosalia” t-shirt over black long-sleeved one to the pop star’s Los Angeles show.

How to wear for the Indian summer

“This trend is a throwback to the 90s films and shows like Clueless and Friends. The most common look then was romantic, lace-inspired camisoles and solid colour tanks paired with t-shirts,” says fashion designer Nachiket Barve.

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{{^usCountry}} But while styling stacked layers sounds great in the colder seasons, adapting it to the intense humidity and heat of an Indian summer requires a thoughtful approach. Stylist Charu Sharma has a few tips. “The key is choosing lightweight, breathable fabrics like cotton and linen. I usually layer an open shirt over a T-shirt or tank top with denim, and if I want to dress it up, I add a thin scarf for an effortless finish,” she says. Tips to elevate the look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But while styling stacked layers sounds great in the colder seasons, adapting it to the intense humidity and heat of an Indian summer requires a thoughtful approach. Stylist Charu Sharma has a few tips. “The key is choosing lightweight, breathable fabrics like cotton and linen. I usually layer an open shirt over a T-shirt or tank top with denim, and if I want to dress it up, I add a thin scarf for an effortless finish,” she says. Tips to elevate the look {{/usCountry}}

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To make the look more dynamic, Barve recommends finishing the look with “Doc Martens, Birkenstocks, or slightly chunky boots,” which instantly adds that quintessential late-90s edge.

For a more elevated, sophisticated approach, simply dial up the glamour of the fabrics. “Mix satin and lace, and then wear it with kitten heels or stilettos,” Barve adds. “That’s the feminine end of the trend, it’s really about putting a cohesive look together, from head to toe.”[4:20 PM]The two-tops style takeover HL

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