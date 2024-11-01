Festive fashion: Nita Ambani, Priyanka Chopra shine in brat green

Call it neon, lime green or brat green; this hue is taking centre stage in festive wear — a trend embraced by celebrities and inspired by Gen Z’s ‘brat summer’. The trend is embraced by celebrities and inspired by Gen Z’s ‘brat summer

Take a cue from philanthropist and businesswoman Nita Ambani, who recently dazzled in a neon saree with a sleek silver border and an ivory full-sleeved blouse at designer Manish Malhotra’s store opening in Mumbai or our very own desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas, rocking shimmery lime green six yards of elegance.

“Neon is no longer an age-appropriate colour. With the likes of Nita Ambani and Rekha (actor) rocking this hue, it is only obvious that women of all age group can rock this shade with elegance. This shade is also festive appropriate and colour exude vibrancy and joy,” notes designer Siddhartha Bansal.

But if you’re confused about styling the incandescent colour, stylist Sahil Gulati advises, “You don’t need to go overboard while wearing a neon saree. Keep jewellery minimal to let your outfit shine, or accessorise with neutral tones."

He also adds, "For your hair, a sleek bun or straight, flowing locks will add an elegant touch. Also, makeup should be light and natural to complement the boldness of your outfit... Neon hue infuses a playful, youthful energy into an outfit, exuding confidence.”