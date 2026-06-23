FIFA 2026: Meet the WAGs behind football's finest

While the ongoing FIFA World Cup delivers thrills on the pitch, some of the tournament’s biggest talking points are the WAGs (Wives and Girlfriends) of the star footballers. Far more than just partners, the new wave of WAGs are models, influencers, businesswomen, footballers, and public figures in their own right.

Here’s a dekko at the women setting the internet abuzz from the stands.

Bukayo Saka - Tolami Benson

(L-R) Germany's Kai Havertz with wife Sophia Havertz, Norway's Erling Haaland with girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen

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This season’s unexpected fashion breakout star is Tolami Benson, fiancée of England’s Bukayo Saka. She attracted attention this season with her creative match-day looks that blend the iconic WAG era of the 2000s with a distinctly Gen Z sensibility. The 25-year-old social media star is known for styling custom pieces and elevated streetwear. Saka and Benson have largely kept their relationship private.

Erling Haaland - Isabel Haugseng Johansen

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{{^usCountry}} Norway’s Erling Haaland and his former footballer girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen have largely avoided the public eye. Spotted in the stands to support Haaland in the ongoing tournament, Johansen’s aesthetic favours minimalist Scandinavian dressing over polished glamour. The couple reportedly met during their teenage years in Norway and have remained fiercely private throughout. Harry Kane - Katie Goodland {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Norway’s Erling Haaland and his former footballer girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen have largely avoided the public eye. Spotted in the stands to support Haaland in the ongoing tournament, Johansen’s aesthetic favours minimalist Scandinavian dressing over polished glamour. The couple reportedly met during their teenage years in Norway and have remained fiercely private throughout. Harry Kane - Katie Goodland {{/usCountry}}

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Having met as schoolchildren, England captain Harry Kane and his wife Katie Goodland married in 2019 and are parents to four children. Though the couple keeps away from the spotlight, Goodland, a fitness coach, is regularly spotted in the stands at major tournaments. Her looks lean towards classic elegance, reflecting the low-key approach the couple maintain about themselves.

Kai Havertz - Sophia Havertz

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Having been together since teenage years before marrying in 2024, Germany’s Kai Havertz and his wife Sophia Havertz are among football’s most enduring couples. An influencer and animal welfare advocate, she has cultivated a loyal following while maintaining a relatively low-key public image. This season, Sophia is channelling minimalist chic in clean silhouettes, neutral palettes, and understated luxury pieces.

Jude Bellingham -Ashlyn Castro

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As England’s Jude Bellingham emerges as one of football’s brightest stars at just 22, his reported relationship with American influencer Ashlyn Castro has sparked considerable public interest since early 2025. Castro, known for her fashion and lifestyle content, embodies the new-age WAG aesthetic, combining influencer-coded streetwear, designer basics, and social-media-ready styling throughout the tournament.

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(Written by Vibhuti S)

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