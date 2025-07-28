From Ananya Panday to Jennifer Lopez: Flip-flops are cooler than ever

Οnce your go-to for grocery runs or lazy days, the humble flip-flops are now making bold appearances. They've been spotted in couture closets and on the feet of celebrities, from actor Ananya Panday to model Gigi Hadid and singer Jennifer Lopez, among a host of others. Celebrities wearing flip-flops

But these flip-flops come with upgrades: chunky soles, embellishments, even an ever-so-slight heel. Whether your vibe is casual, sporty chic, or glam, there's a pair that fits. Go minimal and clean for everyday cool, or pick something with metallic finishes or statement heels if you're aiming to stand out. Here's how celebrities are styling flip-flops for every occasion.

For a Playful Edge: Supermodel Gigi Hadid styled a rhinestone-studded mini dress with a vibrant yellow pair of flip-flops that added just the right pop of colour.

For Effortless Holiday Style: Actor Ananya Panday styled her laid-back flip-flops with a white skirt and matching top, nailing the easy, breezy vacation vibe.

Not Just Off-Duty Wear: Entrepreneur and media personality Khloé Kardashian strutted through Venice in chunky flip-flops during businessman Jeff Bezos's three-day wedding celebration.

Fun Sporty Flair: At this year's Wimbledon, rapper Latto turned heads in flat white flip-flops with a sleek V-shaped vamp, proving that this revival works just as well while you're sitting courtside.

Everyday Chic: Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez paired golden flip-flops with a white shirt and midi skirt-proof that the simplest footwear can be effortlessly chic.

(Written by Aarohi Lakhera)