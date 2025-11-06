From Mia Goth to Jenna Ortega, everyone is obsessed with soft goth makeup

Goth is back, but this time, it’s softer, more chic, and easier to wear. Soft goth makeup has taken over Instagram, with over a million views on tutorials, and we have no doubts as to why: it gives that effortlessly moody, cool-girl vibe without looking like a costume. In fact, celebs are loving it too. From musician Billie Eilish’s dramatic stage looks to singer-songwriter Rosalía’s romantic, cinematic makeup, stars are experimenting with smoky eyes, sculpted cheekbones, and deep lips. The trend is more about smoky shadows, neutral skin, and a statement lip that feels effortless.

But what exactly is soft goth? This trend tones down the drama of classic goth makeup, creating a modern, wearable look that balances edge with elegance. If the full goth look is all-black everything and heavy liner, soft goth is its chill, fashion-forward cousin. It’s more about smoky shadows, neutral skin, and a statement lip that feels effortless.

Before becoming an internet trend, goth makeup had a rich history. Emerging in the late 1970s as punk faded away, it drew on Victorian fashion, old horror films, and gothic literature, emphasising pale skin, dark eyes, and a sense of dramatic rebellion. By the 1990s, movies like The Craft (1996) gave goth beauty a cinematic, sensual edge. Today, the style has evolved into a modern, polished, and wearable everyday look.

Why is everyone suddenly into it? “Soft goth fits perfectly with today’s mood. After years of glowing skin and glossy pink cheeks, people are ready for something different. There’s a craving for depth, texture, and emotion in beauty again. And soft goth makeup hits that sweet spot,” says makeup artist Yamini Grover.

Pop culture has played a huge role in its comeback. Actor Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams look made dark eyes and pale lips feel cool again. Musicians like Billie Eilish and Adela keep the vibe alive with their moody, otherworldly styles. Even fashion runways have gone darker, with models wearing diffused smoky eyes, matte skin, and shades of greige lipstick.

Here’s how to nail the look: Use a matte or semi-matte foundation for a smooth, even finish. Keep your complexion neutral rather than overly bronzed or dewy.

Contour with cool tones to define the cheekbones, temples, and jawline. Keep blush subtle or skip it completely.

Blend dark shadows like grey, charcoal, plum, or brown close to your lashes. Focus on soft blending instead of sharp lines. A touch of shimmer in the inner corner can make it more modern.

Choose a lipstick in deep berry, plum, or greige. A satin or soft matte finish gives a polished but moody touch.

The key to soft goth is imperfection. Let the eyes look a little lived-in, keep the edges diffused, and embrace a bit of rawness.

(With inputs from makeup artist Amita Juneja)