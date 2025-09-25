From phone strap to scrunchies: Navratri fashion gets a modern spin

Navratri is here, and it’s time to celebrate with colour and style, but with a twist. Styling for this festival is more than just about an outfit. Every detail of what we wear has a purpose. It’s a way to feel good and be protected. The bright colours stand for happiness and energy, while shining fabrics and mirror work are said to send away bad energy. Here's how to reinvent the classic look with a quirky touch.
Pop in a bag
Nothing says boho-chic like beads. This colourful sling from Bead Club, priced at ₹2,450, adds a perfect pop to your look
Strapped in
Why not make your phone part of the outfit? This seashell strap from Bead Club does just that, and at ₹650, it’s a fun little add-on.
Heart of the look
These heart-shaped earrings from Desi Morni, priced at ₹499, are light, breezy and just the right hint of romance.