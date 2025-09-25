Edit Profile
    From phone strap to scrunchies: Navratri fashion gets a modern spin

    From mirror-work sneakers to seashell straps, here’s how to give your Garba nights a playful, fashion-forward spin

    Published on: Sep 25, 2025 6:29 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Navratri is here, and it’s time to celebrate with colour and style, but with a twist. Styling for this festival is more than just about an outfit. Every detail of what we wear has a purpose. It’s a way to feel good and be protected. The bright colours stand for happiness and energy, while shining fabrics and mirror work are said to send away bad energy. Here's how to reinvent the classic look with a quirky touch.

    Pop in a bag

    Nothing says boho-chic like beads. This colourful sling from Bead Club, priced at 2,450, adds a perfect pop to your look

    Strapped in

    Why not make your phone part of the outfit? This seashell strap from Bead Club does just that, and at 650, it’s a fun little add-on.

    Heart of the look

    These heart-shaped earrings from Desi Morni, priced at 499, are light, breezy and just the right hint of romance.

    Denim with a dandiya twist

    Not your everyday jeans, these mirror-work pants from Eves Tailors, priced at 7,000, are all set to light up the dance floor.

    Nailed it

    When in doubt, swipe on a bold nail shade; it is the quickest way to complete your Garba fit.

    Shady twist

    Go Esthet’s motif-adorned sunnies ( 499) bring just the right mix of mystery and style before the Garba lights come on.

    Hold it together

    A colourful scrunchie from Kalakruti Store (Rs70) is a tiny, cheerful and an ideal choice for endless Garba moves.

    Sneak(er) a move

    Trade your flats for these mirror-work sneakers by Around Always. At 7,490, they’re comfy enough to dance all night, stylish enough to stand out.

    Shell we dance?

    Add a dash of whimsy with seashell hair strands from Desi Morni, priced 999. They sway as you do.

    Cape it cool

    This butterfly denim shirt from Banjara Trail, priced at 3,900, with Bandhani cape sleeves, is made for a night of endless spins.

    Quirky hacks

    Koti over crop: Skip the blouse and slip into a mirror-work or embroidered short jacket over a plain crop top.

    Coin talk: Pile on a chunky tribal coin choker to add instant drama.

    Braided bling: Weave matte-gold mini chains through your braids for that extra sparkle.

    Recycled shine: A mirror-work jacket made from recycled fabric doubles up as your festive hero piece.

    Nailed it: Go bold with nail colours that match your outfit’s theme.

    Light and breezy: Stick to airy fabrics that let you twirl for hours without breaking a sweat.

    Face the music: Metallic bindis or quirky stickers add the perfect playful edge.

    (Inputs from designer Siddhartha Bansal)

