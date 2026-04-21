From Ranbir Kapoor and Ryan Reynolds to Samay Raina: Timeless appeal of red flannel in celebrity fashion

While Samay Raina’s "Raina Red" has sparked a local frenzy, the flannel shirt’s dominance is centuries in the making. It began in 17th-century Wales, crafted from carded wool to protect farmers from the damp cold. This was survival wear, not streetwear. By the mid-1800s, the iconic Buffalo Plaid—that familiar red-and-black grid—became the rugged uniform of the American frontier.

The Raina Red

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The real fashion pivot happened during the 1990s Seattle Grunge scene. Kurt Cobain transformed flannel from a blue-collar staple into a symbol of anti-establishment cool. Today, its "timeless" status comes from its sheer versatility. It’s a rare garment that feels equally at home on a Hollywood red carpet, a Himalayan trek, or a viral YouTube set. Whether layered over a tee or worn as a statement piece, the flannel shirt remains the ultimate "everyman" icon—proving that while trends fade, a functional classic never goes out of style.

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Celebrities are partial to the red flannel

Ranbir Kapoor

If nonchalant had a face, it would be Ranbir Kapoor who is frequently spotted in red plaid during his off-duty days . He usually likes to balance the look by pairing the classic check with a rugged beard, some sunnies and a pair of white sneakers. Uber cool.

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Ranbir Kapoor (Photo: Yogen Shah)

{{^usCountry}} Ryan Reynolds {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} If Hollywood had a Samay Raina equivalent in terms of attitude, it could just be Ryan Reynolds. When the actor isn't in his Deadpool suit, he practically lives in flannels, wearing them buttoned up to the top or casually thrown over a simple grey tee {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If Hollywood had a Samay Raina equivalent in terms of attitude, it could just be Ryan Reynolds. When the actor isn't in his Deadpool suit, he practically lives in flannels, wearing them buttoned up to the top or casually thrown over a simple grey tee {{/usCountry}}

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Ryan Reynolds (Neilson Barnard / AFP)

Shah Rukh Khan

Even King Khan isn’t immune to the charm of a comfortable check. SRK has been seen sporting the red flannel during casual meet-and-greets at his home, Mannat, in Mumbai, proving it’s a look for all ages. He wears it oversized with the sleeves rolled up, oozing megastar charisma

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Shah Rukh Khan

David Beckham

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The global style icon frequently uses red and black flannels to lean into a British country gentleman or stylish soccer dad vibe. Beckham usually pairs his flannel with a snug beanie and distressed denim.

David Beckham (Photo: instagram)

Vicky Kaushal

Known for his boy-next-door-but-built physique, Vicky often opts for earthy and red-toned comfort fit flannels during his travel diaries and casual hangouts. He keeps it cool and stylish with wayfarers and cap.

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Vicky Kaushal in Red Plaid (Photo: Yogen Shah)

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How to Style iy im The 2026 Guide

Want to jump on the bandwagon? Here are some foolproof ways to style your red flannel:

The Raina Special: Wear it fully buttoned and slightly oversized, paired with dark cargo pants and an air of "I don't care about your talent." Perfect for casual office days or roasting your friends.

The Layered Hoodie: Wear an oversized flannel over a solid, neutral-colored hoodie (like white, grey, or black). Make sure the hood is fully pulled out and on display at the back for that ultimate streetwear silhouette.

The Grunge Layer: Wear it unbuttoned over a white or black graphic tee, and pair it with distressed black jeans and Chelsea boots.

The Smart Lumberjack: Tuck a fitted red flannel into slim-fit chinos and finish the look with leather boots and a sleek watch for a semi-formal dinner.

Pro-Tip: Texture is everything! Go for heavy-weight cotton or wool blends. If it looks like it could survive a Himalayan winter, you’ve nailed it

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What to Avoid: Flannel Faux Pas

To keep your flannel look sharp, steer clear of these common mistakes:

Clashing Patterns: The plaid pattern is already loud. Avoid wearing it over a hoodie or t-shirt with heavy, busy graphics or conflicting patterns.

The Double Hood: If your flannel shirt already has a built-in hood, do not wear a hoodie underneath it. The double-hood clash looks bulky and awkward.

Short Sleeves Over Long Sleeves: Wearing a short-sleeve flannel over a long-sleeve hoodie gives off a dated, late-90s vibe that has fallen out of favor. Stick to long-sleeve flannels for layering.

Zip-Up Hoodies: When layering, always opt for a pullover hoodie. An open buttoned flannel over a zip-up hoodie creates too many vertical lines and doesn't contrast as cleanly.

Office Sloppiness: If you're trying to pull off the flannel in a smart-casual office setting, avoid pairing it with heavily distressed jeans, shorts, or flip-flops. Keep it polished!

Have fun with Flannels!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anurag Mehra ...Read More Hello, I'm Anurag, a storyteller weaving narratives as a graphic artist and photographer in the world of lifestyle and entertainment. Through my lens, I freeze moments in time, and with pixels as my canvas, I craft visuals that resonate. Join me on this dual creative journey, where photography and graphic art converge to tell compelling stories of our ever-changing world. Read Less

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